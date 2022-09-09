Netflix's 'The Crown' pauses production 'out of respect' for Queen Elizabeth II

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"The Crown," Netflix's acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch's death.

"'The Crown' is a love letter to her, and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect," Peter Morgan, writer of the Emmy-winning drama, said in a brief statement. "I expect we will stop filming out of respect too."

A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday "as a mark of respect" and will also be suspended on the day of the queen’s funeral.

The change in production won’t impact the release of season five of the series, which is scheduled for November.

The fifth season will star Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Dominic West as Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana. Olivia Williams joins them as Camilla Parker Bowles and Jonny Lee Miller will appear as Prime Minister John Major.

The show is currently in production for its sixth season. The first two seasons starred Claire Foy as the young princess Elizabeth ascending to the throne and gradually growing into her role as monarch, and seasons three and four featured Olivia Colman as a more mature queen.

"The Crown" has gradually moved closer to current events with Netflix recently revealing the actors who are playing Prince William and Kate Middleton in the sixth season.

The show has won 22 Emmy Awards to date, including one for outstanding drama series and best drama actress honors for Foy and Colman. Josh O’Connor, who played Prince Charles in 13 episodes, also won the best drama actor Emmy for his portrayal of the future king as a young man.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.