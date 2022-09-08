Queen Elizabeth II has left people with this one 'big' takeaway: royal expert

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Queen has died at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace has announced.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," Buckingham Palace said.

Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history and the world's oldest head of state.

On her death, the Queen's eldest son and heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales, has become King of the United Kingdom and 14 Commonwealth realms.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II, LONGEST-REIGNING BRITISH MONARCH, DEAD AT 96

"The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty the Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family," Charles said in a statement. "We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

Here in the U.K., people are devastated. It's hard to describe the outpouring of love for this great lady who served us all so well for over 70 years. The queen never gave a formal interview or sit-down chat yet remained the most famous lady in the world for decades.

She truly was a global icon. And yet, because of her status, I have witnessed presidents and world leaders totally in awe in her presence with many becoming firm friends. She even, I am told, acquired a brilliant impression of President Trump, with whom she really got on very well with despite his mishap on inspecting the troops at Windsor.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II DIES AT 96: A LOOK AT HER LIFE AS BRITISH ROYALTY

It was for many the haunting image of her sitting alone in St. George’s Chapel Windsor at the funeral of her beloved husband Philip that will remain the most indelible. It was haunting, yet she led the way while all around her were going through similar situations, including COVID restrictions.

She faced backlash, of course. But who does not? The big thing we will all take away from this wonderful monarch is this: It was with hard work and dedication that she led our wonderful country, and we are so thrilled she did.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Finally, it was politely suggested, I am told, that the Duchess of Sussex not attend the family gathering in Balmoral. This, if nothing else, tells you exactly how and what the royals really feel about the turmoil the whole family has been through over the last two-plus years. Meghan finally lost her voice on this occasion, and hopefully she may take time to reflect what service and dedication are really all about.