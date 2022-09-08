Expand / Collapse search
Prince William
Published

Prince William: A look at the life of the new heir to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Prince William is the eldest son of King Charles and the late Princess Diana

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
  • Prince Charles and Princess Diana with son Prince William
    Image 1 of 10

    Prince William was born on June 21, 1982 and is the eldest child of King Charles and Princess Diana.  (Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

  • Prince William and Prince Harry
    Image 2 of 10

    King Charles and Princess Diana's second born child was Prince Harry, who was born on September 15, 1984.  (Chris Young - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

  • Prince William military
    Image 3 of 10

    Prince William graduated from the University of St Andrews in Scotland in 2005. Shortly after, he began military training and joined the Royal Air Force.  (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton wedding
    Image 4 of 10

    Prince William married Catherine (Kate) Middleton on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey. She took the title Duchess of Cambridge. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Image)

  • Queen Elizabeth II with Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their children
    Image 5 of 10

    Prince William and Kate Middleton have three children. Prince George was born July 22, 2013, Princess Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015 and Prince Louis was born April 23, 2018. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
    Image 6 of 10

    Prince William's father, King Charles, married Camilla Parker Bowles on April 9, 2005. Charles inherited the duties of the king on September 8, 2022, after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.  (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

  • Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on the balcony of Buckingham Palace
    Image 7 of 10

    Prince William's brother Prince Harry married Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018.   ( Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

  • Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
    Image 8 of 10

    Prince William and Kate Middleton lived in Kensington Palace, but relocated with their children in the summer of 2022 to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, which was closer to Queen Elizabeth II.  (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

  • William and Kate with their children George, Charlotte and Louis
    Image 9 of 10

    Prince William's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are the next in line for the British throne after their father. After Prince William, his eldest son Prince George is the next in line.  (Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

  • Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II
    Image 10 of 10

    King Charles, Prince William's father was the heir to the throne and became king on September 8, 2022 after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Her death also makes Prince William, the eldest child of Prince Charles next in line for the throne.  (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

