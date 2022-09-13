A look at Queen Elizabeth II's great grandchildren

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The late Queen Elizabeth II was not only Britain's longest-serving monarch of over 70 years at the time of her death at the age of 96 but also the matriarch of the Windsors with 12 great-grandchildren. All of them are descendants of the queen's four children with Prince Philip: King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward.

She also has eight grandchildren, and all of them are expected to be in attendance at the queen's funeral on Monday. Her eldest son, Charles, is the oldest monarch to ascend to the throne at 73.

Of the queen's 12 great-grandchildren, Prince Williams' children are first in line for the royal succession: Prince George of Wales, Princess Charles of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales. The other great-grandchildren include Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Sienna Elizabeth Mountbatten, Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lucas Philip Tindall, Lena Elizabeth Tindall, Mia Grace Tindall, and August Philip Hawke Brooksbank.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S FAMILY TREE: FROM HER FATHER KING GEORGE VI TO THE YOUNGEST MEMBERS OF THE ROYAL FAMILY

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

Prince George of Wales

Prince George was born on July 22, 2013, and is the oldest child of Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. He is second in line behind him for the British throne and is King Charles' first grandchild from his marriage to the late ex-wife Princess Diana.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II REMEMBERED AS KING CHARLES III ASCENDS THE BRITISH THRONE

George is named after his great-great-grandfather, King George VI, the queen's father, who died in 1952 when she ascended to the throne.

He attends Thomas's Battersea predatory school and studies history, French, and ballet. He could often be spotted at royal events alongside the late queen or in the arms of his grandfather, the king.

Princess Charlotte of Wales

Princess Charlotte is the middle child of Prince William and Kate. She was born on May 2, 2015, and is the couple's only daughter. She is third in the line of succession behind her eldest sibling Prince George and is the second grandchild of the king.

Following Charles' ascension to the crown, Charlotte, along with her brothers, received new titles, changing from Charlotte Cambridge to Charlotte Wales. She has been featured at royal events and weddings as a bridesmaid.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The young princess has maintained her position as the third line to the throne due to the passage of the Succession to the Crown Act 2013, which would have placed her young brother, Prince Louis, ahead of her.

Prince Louis of Wales

Prince Louis is the youngest child of the prince and princess of Wales, born on April 23, 2018. The four-year-old is the youngest sibling of George and Charlotte.

He is fourth in line to the throne and the third grandchild of King Charles III. More recently, his mother, Kate, told a group of royal supporters outside Windsor Castle that the young prince comforted her following the queen's death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Footage shows the princess telling a crowd of people that Prince Louis, after learning of the queen's death, said, "Don't worry. She's now with great-grandpa."