Queen Elizabeth beams in first royal appearance since Prince Philip’s funeral

Queen Elizabeth II is back to work.

The reigning monarch made her first royal appearance following Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17, People magazine reported on Tuesday.

The 95-year-old conducted two virtual engagements from Windsor Castle, where she has been residing for most of the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Elizabeth was seen smiling on-screen while wearing a floral dress and pearls as she interacted with Ivita Burmistre, ambassador from the Republic of Latvia, and Sara Affoue Amani, ambassador from the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire.

Elizabeth ended a two-week period of royal mourning on Friday. The Duke of Edinburgh passed away on April 9 at age 99.

According to the outlet, the queen resumed her duties four days after losing her husband of 73 years.

The Court Circular shared she hosted a retirement ceremony at Windsor Castle in honor of Earl Peel who stepped down as Lord Chamberlain a week before Philip’s death. In addition, she has made outings within the grounds of Windsor Castle to walk her dogs.

Elizabeth first met then-18-year-old Philip when she was 13 years old. At the time, the then-princess joined her parents and younger sister Princess Margaret on a visit to Dartmouth naval college. The two tied the knot in 1947 and remained together until his death.

The queen celebrated her birthday last week, using the occasion to express her gratitude for all the well-wishers who offered tributes to Philip.

The royal family was in a "period of great sadness," but drew comfort from words of praise for the duke, she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.