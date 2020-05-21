Queen Elizabeth's 'Christian faith means so much to her’ amid the coronavirus pandemic, source says

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Queen Elizabeth II is relying on her Christian faith to help her cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources close to the reigning monarch revealed the 94-year-old, who is currently in isolation at the 1,000-year-old Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip, misses the “community feel” of going to church with her family and friends.

She previously invited her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to join her at church on the Sunday before they left the U.K. in March.

“Her Christian faith means so much to her, and those rituals of going to church on Sunday and praying in chapel are not happening,” a palace insider told People magazine for this week’s cover story.

“She feels the poignancy, but that does not turn into depression or defeat,” said historian and biographer Robert Lacey. “She sees is in the bigger context of her religious faith and of a God who holds her and her family in his hands. It is the solid and simple faith that sustains the queen.”

Still, Elizabeth is finding happiness in the simple things.

“She loves to be out walking her dogs and is still riding,” added a close observer.

Elizabeth is determined to make the most of her time in quarantine, according to sources close to her. Sources said she's enjoying herself in the company of her husband of 72 years.

“One of the nicest things for the queen is that she is getting to spend more time with her husband than she usually would,” a friend told Vanity Fair.

“They have dinner together in the evenings and I imagine the queen is of the generation where she dresses for dinner. She is riding out every day and is making the most of this time.”

Palace aides also confirmed to the outlet that the queen is still holding her weekly phone calls with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recovered from the coronavirus last month.

Additionally, the source confirmed Elizabeth has been enjoying daily horse rides around the property. An insider told the magazine she is "in excellent spirits."

Despite her time away from Buckingham Palace, the queen made a rare televised address in April, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, in which she offered a message of hope for her native country.

The queen also appeared in pre-recorded messages broadcast to the United Kingdom in honor of the Easter holiday and VE Day. In mid-April, she positively told Britons that the "coronavirus will not overcome us.”

