ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Queen Elizabeth is 'in excellent spirits' in quarantine, enjoying more time with husband Prince Philip: report

By Melissa Roberto | Fox News
Queen Elizabeth II is making the most of her time in quarantine, according to sources close to her.

The coronavirus pandemic prompted the 94-year-old monarch to temporarily move to Windsor Castle early ahead of the Easter holiday. Sources said she's enjoying herself in the company of her husband, Prince Philip.

“One of the nicest things for the queen is that she is getting to spend more time with her husband than she usually would,” a friend told Vanity Fair.

“They have dinner together in the evenings and I imagine the queen is of the generation where she dresses for dinner. She is riding out every day and is making the most of this time.”

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth, with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George. (Ranald Mackechnie/Buckingham Palace via AP)

Palace aides also confirmed to the outlet that the queen is still holding her weekly phone calls with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recovered from the coronavirus last month.

Additionally, Prince Harry and Prince William's grandmother has been enjoying daily horse rides around the property. An insider told the magazine she is "in excellent spirits."

Despite her time away from Buckingham Palace, the queen made a rare televised address in April, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, in which she offered a message of hope for her native country.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9 prior to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The queen also appeared in pre-recorded messages broadcast to the United Kingdom in honor of the Easter holiday and VE Day. In mid-April, she positively told Britons that the "coronavirus will not overcome us."