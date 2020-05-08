Queen's Brian May rips his butt 'to shreds' while gardening in quarantine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Brian May was given an unexpected "reality check" after a leisure activity at home in quarantine went wrong.

Queen's guitarist took to his Instagram this week to reveal the reason he's been "quiet" on social media lately.

"As well as getting over-stretched and harassed by too many demands...I managed to rip my Gluteus Maximus to shreds in a moment of over-enthusiastic gardening," May announced in an Instagram caption.

TIPS ON TALKING CORONAVIRUS WITH YOUR KIDS

May went on to share that he was in so much pain he ended up making a trip to the hospital to get some tests.

"Turns out I did a thorough job - this is a couple of days ago - and I won't be able to walk for a while...or sleep, without a lot of assistance, because the pain is relentless," he added.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

May admitted he'd have to "go dark" for a while to get some much-needed rest and get back on the mend.

Clips the guitarist shared to Instagram shows a selfie he had taken while donning a face mask. He also shared a video of his view while being wheeled around a hospital floor.

Just one week prior to the incident, May joined forces with his drummer Roger Taylor and singer Adam Lambert to record a remix to Queen's classic "We Are The Champions." A message for health care workers on the front line of the coronavirus fight, the new song was aptly titled, "You Are The Champions."

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

Proceeds from the song will go to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Since announcing his injury, it appears May wasn't actually done with Instagram just yet. On Thursday, the singer posted two lengthy videos ranting about Prime Minister Boris Johnson and how he dropped the ball on handling the coronavirus crisis.

"We have a prime minister who actually didn't have the balls to take us into lockdown quick enough because of economic considerations, fears that damage to the economy might be worse than thousands of lives lost," May said in his rant. "Not clear thinking. We have a prime minister who didn't have the sense to follow his own guidelines as regards to social distancing and handshaking so got sick so at the very moment when this country needed strong leadership, he was absent. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

May said it's time for his native country to stir up some change, starting with the government.

"This country needs leadership to a new place, a place where we all start over again with new priorities," he explained. "I believe new agendas can be drawn up and this government can't do it. If it can't do it, it has to step aside and let people take over because we need a new Britain. Not the old Britain."