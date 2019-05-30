Serena Williams visits Meghan Markle, baby Archie: report

Serena Williams has already jetted to London to meet Meghan Markle’s new baby Archie, it is understood.

The tennis champion, 37, is thought to have visited Windsor last week before heading to the French Open tournament, according to the Daily Mail.

Mom-of-one Serena was joined by husband Alexis Ohanian, 36, and their one-year-old daughter Olympia as they "visited Frogmore Cottage".

Fans were sent into overdrive after the seven-time champion posted a photo on her Instagram account of her posing in what appeared to be a regal stateroom in Windsor.

However, celebrity hairdresser Lorraine Dublin confused matters further by posting a near-identical photo of Serena, but tagged her in Paris.

One fan wrote: “Looks like you are somewhere in London maybe? Meeting baby Archie with Jessica?”

And another added: “Is this at Cousin Meg house?”

But some pointed out the room looks identical to Hôtel de la Vaupaliere in Paris.

One wrote: “I really don’t understand why you appear to be misleading people into believing these pictures were taken in a British Royal palace? Why not mention Hôtel de La Vaupalière?”

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

Serena is an old friend of Meghan’s, and the former actress even wrote of their first meeting on her now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.

Meghan, 37, described they were “taking pictures, laughing through the flag football game we were both playing and chatting not about tennis or acting but about good old fashioned girly stuff."

The Duchess also described how the pair "hit it off immediately" and from then on have continued to support each other through their chosen charity work and business ventures.

Ahead of Meghan Markle's appearance at Wimbledon in 2017, Serena said: "We have always supported each other, just been there for each other through a lot."

Serena even helped to plan Meghan’s swanky $377,000 baby shower in New York, and organized their stay at the luxury penthouse suite of the Mark Hotel.

Serena and her Reddit founder husband Alexis Ohanian were among the chosen guests at Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018, and the athlete spoke of the special day during her interview.

She said: “To have such a monumental moment in England, nonetheless of all the places, I felt like we were literally watching history.

"I feel like in a few years we are going to look back at that moment and it's going to be so historic.

It's going to be something that people never forget."

But above all, Serena added: "I just wanted to see my friend be happy. And I think that's what happened."

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6 and it is rumored that Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney flew over with her family to visit the new royal.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.