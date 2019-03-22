Priyanka Chopra addresses Meghan Markle 'feud' after Duchess does not attend actress' wedding to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra addressed rumors that she and best friend Meghan Markle are on the outs.

The "Quantico" actress noticeably skipped the Duchess' baby shower in February in New York City after the mother-to-be didn't attend Chopra's extravagant wedding in India to Nick Jonas in December.

Meanwhile, Chopra attended Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. So was Chopra annoyed with Markle? During a Thursday appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen she set the record straight.

MEGHAN MARKLE'S FORMER CO-STAR REVEALS WHAT THE DUCHESS OF SUSSEX IS LIKE 'IN REAL LIFE'

A fan asked, "Are the rumors true that you were upset that Meghan Markle skipped your wedding to Nick Jonas?"

Chopra laughed it off and answered, "Oh my god, no it's not true."

Markle's star-studded baby shower included the likes of Gayle King, Amal Clooney, Abigail Spencer, and Serena Williams while the "Isn't It Romantic" star was reportedly absent because of prior work commitment.

MEGHAN MARKLE AND PRINCE HARRY DOUBLE DATE WITH NICK JONAS AND PRIYANKA CHOPRA IN LONDON, REPORTS SAY

Chopra and the former "Suits" actress became friends after meeting at the Elle Women in Television event in January 2016. Chopra has said they clicked instantly and keep in touch via email and text.

The Duchess Of Sussex's first child with Prince Harry is due in April.