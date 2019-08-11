Priyanka Chopra called out as 'hyprocrite' by audience member during panel

Priyanka Chopra was called a “hypocrite” on Saturday during a Beautycon panel talk in Los Angeles by an audience member who accused of her encouraging war in the India-Pakistan conflict.

Ayesha Malik, who is Pakistani, was handed the microphone during a Q&A portion of Chopra’s panel discussion on global beauty standards.

"It was kind of hard hearing you talk about humanity because as your neighbor, a Pakistani, I know you're a bit of a hypocrite,” Malik said to the Indian actress and film producer.

The woman referred to a Feb. 26 tweet in which Chopra wrote, “Jai Hind,” which means “Victory to India,” and the hashtag #IndianArmedForces.

"You are a UNICEF ambassador for peace and you're encouraging nuclear war against Pakistan. There's no winner in this. As a Pakistani, millions of people like me have supported you in your business of Bollywood —" Malik continued before the microphone was grabbed away.

Chopra quickly responded to the woman, saying, “I hear you. Whenever you’re done venting. Got it? Done? OK, cool.”

"I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India,” she continued.

“And war is not something that I'm really fond of, but I am patriotic, so I'm sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me, but I think that all of us have a sort of middle ground that we all have to walk, just like you probably do as well.”

Chopra then criticized Malik’s approach in the way that she addressed her.

“The way you came at me right now, girl, don't yell. We're all here for love. Don't yell. Don't embarrass yourself,” she said. "Thank you for your enthusiasm and your question and your voice."

On Sunday, Malik took to Twitter to identify herself and address the controversial moment.

"Hi, I’m the girl that 'yelled' at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, 'we should be neighbors and love each other' — swing that advice over to your PM,” she tweeted.

“Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war."

Malik accused Chopra of gaslighting her, tweeting, "She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the 'bad guy' — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible."