Priscilla Presley denies romance with 'Dallas' co-star Patrick Duffy: 'This is so crazy'

Priscilla Presley is clearing the air about her friendship with Patrick Duffy.

During a recent Q&A at the Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, over the weekend, Presley recalled seeing "a whole big thing out there" in the press that she is "in love with" her former "Dallas" co-star, Patrick Duffy.

She explained the rumor started when she attended a "Dallas" reunion on March 1 with Duffy and his girlfriend, Linda Purl.

"I’m going, ‘This is unbelievable, really, this is so crazy,'" she told the audience. "I hadn’t seen him in a long time, and it was a great reunion. Patrick told me how happy he was, and we talked to the audience, and they had questions for us and that’s it."

Duffy was married to Carlyn Rosser from 1974 until her death in 2017, and has been seeing Purl since the summer of 2020. The two recently celebrated Duffy's 75th birthday together, with Purl posting a photo of the two of them embracing in front of a cake, with the caption "Happy, happy birthday my remarkable love."

He and Presley played high school sweethearts on "Dallas," with Presley taking over the role of Jenna Wade from Francine Tacker in 1983. She stayed on the show for six seasons, until 1988.

Cast members from the iconic show reunited at The Hollywood Show in Burbank, California, marking the first time Presley had seen some of her former co-stars in many years.

"Being able to be with Patrick Duffy again and Linda Gray, my God, it really is a reunion for me," she told KCAL News in February 2024, a month before the reunion. "I know Patrick and Linda are very good friends, so I'm sure that they see each other a lot, but that's a shame when you have a show that's so popular, it's been on so long, and you really have a nice wonderful close friendship, and then everyone leaves and it's just like ‘oh no!’"

After her time on the show, Presley went on to star in three "Naked Gun" sequels as Jane Spencer, while Duffy landed a leading role on the sitcom "Step by Step," alongside Suzanne Somers.

Recently, Presley acted as executive producer on the movie, "Priscilla," based on her 1985 memoir "Elvis and Me," which followed her tumultuous relationship with legendary musician Elvis Presley, starting with when they met and ending with her announcing her intention to divorce him.

During a Q&A event at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas in November 2023, Presley admitted she "was very concerned about this movie" at first, but thought director Sofia Coppola was "right on."

"I love her filmmaking. I think she does a great job. She is for women, and when she approached me about doing a movie about me, I was moved by it," she said at the event. "If anyone were to do a movie, it would be for her. I would never support another movie from anyone else doing it."

The actress playing Presley, Cailee Spaeny, was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance, with both her and Coppola winning several awards at various film festivals.