Priscilla Presley says Elvis initiated relationship with her at 14 because he was 'very, very lonely'

Priscilla Presley has an idea of what attracted Elvis Presley to her when they first met.

Despite a 10-year age gap, Priscilla believes that Elvis was interested in her at first because she listened to him. She was only 14 years old when she met Elvis at a party in Germany, while he was serving in the military.

"My relationship with Elvis, you know, people go, 'Oh my god, how could this happen?' It was not a sexual relationship, being 14 years old," she told Fox 32 Chicago. "What I think really attracted him to me was the fact that, and I've gone over this many times, 'Why me? Why me?' was because I was like the listener. He poured his heart out to me in Germany. He was very, very lonely."

She explained that he had just lost his mother at the time, something she called "a big issue for him," and said, "He just trusted me with a lot of things that he shared."

Priscilla discussed the recently-released film about her time with Elvis, Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla," and she was asked about scenes in which Elvis was shown picking out outfits and hairstyles for her. One scene in the movie revealed her returning home after spending some time with him, and her parents thought she was unrecognizable.

"This was back in the 60s," she said, calling it a "different time."

She continued, "Men kind of ruled back then in the day. It wasn't a bad thing. Elvis obviously cared very much for me, and yes, he liked me in certain dresses or clothing and would go [shopping] with me a couple of times, and I loved it. I loved that he was letting me know what he liked and didn't like."

When asked to share something about the legendary musician that people might find hard to believe, Priscilla said, "People wouldn’t believe that he was nervous when he would do a show like in Vegas. Every show that he came out was, ‘How was I? Was I okay? Did it come out?' …. He was insecure and wanted to make sure that he was okay, which is hard to believe."

She also spoke about Graceland, the Memphis estate where she lived with Elvis, and her memories of spending Christmases there with him.

"Yes, that was his special time," she said of the holiday. "He loved all the decorations. I would do the tree, I would put all the lightbulbs on the tree and the lights, and he would take the tinfoil and stand in the back where the dining room table is and curl it all up, squish it together and throw it. And I go, 'No, that's not how you put tinsel on and so I would take it and put a little bit and he would just take it and throw the tinsel on."

In 1982, after Priscilla put the plan into motion, Graceland was opened to the public so that Elvis fans could visit. She said that even now, she feels a mix of happiness and sadness when visiting.

"I walk in the front door and I look over where the piano room is at the end of the living room and I can just hear the music that he played after we'd come home from the theater at 2 in the morning," she said. "He'd go back to Graceland and then play the piano and I still visualize that, and of course our dinners at the dining room table and the laughter that always came out."

Over the years, she has ensured that the estate stays in the family. When Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter she shared with Elvis, passed away earlier this year, she was involved in court proceedings with Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, to work out the details of the exchange of ownership. Despite rumors hinting otherwise, both Priscilla and Keough have insisted that there was never any bad blood between them over this.

"I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter," Priscilla told Fox News Digital in May. "As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together."