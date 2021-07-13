Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden share a sweet snap of their growing family

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden are proud parents of three.

The royals took to Instagram on Sunday where they uploaded a photo commemorating their first summer as a family of five.

The son of King Carl XVI and his wife welcomed their third child, a baby boy named Prince Julian in March, making their sons Prince Alexander, 5, and Prince Gabriel, 3, big brothers.

"A summer greeting from our family," the couple captioned the snap.

The image shows baby Julian sitting on his father’s lap while Sofia holds Gabriel. Alexander gives a big smile as he sits between his parents.

PRINCESS SOFIA OF SWEDEN REVEALS WHETHER SHE WOULD EVER CONSIDER A ‘MEGXIT’ LIKE MEGHAN MARKLE

Julian, whose middle name is Herbert Folke, is seventh in line to the Swedish throne and the eighth grandchild for King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

The king is Sweden’s head of state, but his duties are ceremonial and he holds no political power. The royal family is hugely popular in Sweden. The monarchy continues to enjoy widespread support despite the egalitarianism that otherwise characterizes society in the Nordic country.

Carl Philip, 42, married Sofia Hellqvist, 36, in June 2015.

Back in 2020, Sofia appeared in a documentary that aired on Sweden’s TV4 titled "Princess Sofia: Project Playground." In the special, the princess was asked whether she would consider stepping back as a senior member of the royal family, just like Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, former American actress Meghan Markle.

Sofia was a reality TV star before she became a member of the Swedish royal family.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"No. Not really," she said at the time, as quoted by Royal Central. "I think I have found such a fantastic balance, and I really see it as a positive that I have made it through these stormy years. It is such a huge advantage, in that we have the opportunity to stand a little in both worlds."

Sofia has also worked as a waitress and model, People magazine reported. During her teenage years, she served as a volunteer and aid worker in South Africa, Senegal and Ghana.

"Since I became a princess, I have been through many identity crises," Sofia admitted. "Here in South Africa I have a type of identity, and when I come home, I have something else. Here I am allowed to be who I want to be."

Sofia recalled the "huge hate storm" she endured in 2018 when her relationship with the Duke of Värmland, 41, became public.

"When my relationship with Carl Philip became public, I was greeted by a huge hate storm," Sofia told Sweden’s TV4 at the time, as reported by U.K.’s Daily Mail. "People had opinions about me and my relationship, and more. It surprised me and knocked me over for a period of time. It was very tough. People had comments on everything possible, on what I do and how I look."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet added Sofia’s experience with online bullying compelled her to combat hate speech through the couple's foundation, which was founded on her wedding day.

Sofia added that she and her husband intend on creating "an open dialogue" with their sons about the issue of online bullying.

"We have said that we plan to always have an open dialogue on the level of our children," she explained. "It is partly about giving our children the tools … to deal with life in general. Also, the network they have is very important."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.