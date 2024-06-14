Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family leaving Florida to move back to her home country

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and her family are returning to her home country after living in the United States for six years.

The royal, husband Christopher O'Neill and children Princess Leonore, 10, Prince Nicolas, 8, and Princess Adrienne, 6, have lived in Florida since 2018. The family planned to relocate to Sweden last summer, but their move was postponed.

In an Instagram post to mark Madeleine's 42nd birthday June 10, the Royal House of Sweden announced their move to the country's capital city was imminent.

"Today marks the birthday of H.K.H. Princess Madeleine 42 years," the royal house wrote in the caption, via translation from Swedish. "Princess Madeleine and her family are now moving home to Sweden.

"After several years living abroad, the Princess and Mr. Christopher O'Neill have decided that the family will live in Stockholm for the time being."

The post featured a formal portrait of the family. Madeleine and her daughters color-coordinated in light blue with the princess wearing a blouse and long chiffon skirt and Leonore and Adrienne wearing matching chiffon dresses. O'Neill and Nicolas were pictured in dark suits with blue patterned ties.

The princess and her family moved to the Sunshine State in the fall of 2018 after living in London for several years. Their move back to Sweden was initially set to take place last August. However, the Royal Court of Sweden’s information manager, Margareta Thorgren, announced in July that the move had been delayed.

"The plan is for the family to move to Sweden. It will be postponed until 2024, according to the information I have," Thorgren told Swedish outlet Expressen, according to People magazine.

Thorgren clarified that the postponement was not due to an immigration issue or a house sale.

"It is simply that the time for the family, with all that a move entails, has been a little too short," the representative said.

At the time, Thorgren told Expressen that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne would begin elementary school and preschool in the United States in the fall. She confirmed the family would be spending the summer in Sweden.

Last June, Madeleine and her family returned to Sweden to celebrate the National Day holiday. The royal shared an image of her family on Instagram to mark the occasion. In the photo, Madeleine and her daughters wore Swedish traditional blue and yellow dresses decorated with sunflowers over white collared blouses.

O'Neil wore a gray suit, while Nicolas had on a slate blue suit jacket over a white dress shirt with dark blue pants.

"Glad Nationaldag! Vi [heart emoji] se," she wrote in the caption, which translates in English to "Happy National Day! We love Sweden."

In March 2023, the Swedish palace released a statement announcing Madeleine and her family's intentions to move back to Sweden .

"HRH Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill, together with their children, will move to Stockholm in August 2023," the statement said.

"Princess Madeleine and Mr Christopher O’Neill have decided that their family shall relocate to Sweden indefinitely. Princess Leonore and Prince Nicolas will begin elementary school in Stockholm in the autumn. Princess Adrienne will start preschool.

"The family will take up permanent residence in an apartment at the Royal Stables in Stockholm."

Madeleine, who’s seventh in line to the Swedish throne, is no stranger to living in America. While still single, in 2010, Madeleine moved to New York City and began working as a project manager for Queen Silvia’s World Childhood Foundation.

After Madeleine and O'Neill tied the knot in 2013, the princess and the British-American businessman remained in the Big Apple for several years, and their firstborn was born at a U.S. hospital in 2014. The family also had a summer home in Florida before moving full-time to the state.

Over the past year, Madeleine has shared photos of the family enjoying their time in Florida.

On Halloween, she posted an image of herself, O'Neill and their children wearing costumes as they continued their annual tradition of celebrating the American holiday. The princess shared a snap in which she was seen with Leonore and Adrienne as they attended a service to mark First Advent at the Swedish Church in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

In March, Madeleine marked Adrienne's 6th birthday with a tribute on Instagram in which her daughter wore a pink dress on a beach.

Madeleine shared a slideshow of photos featuring her family exploring the Miami neighborhood of Wynwood, which is known for its colorful murals.

"Sundays are for exploring the city you live in! Enjoyed walking around Wynwood with the kids today," she wrote.

In 2019, the Swedish palace announced the children of Madeleine and O'Neill, as well as those of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, lost their official titles of His and Her Royal Highness and would not be working members of the royal family.

While the children lost their titles of Royal Highness, they retained their titles of Prince and Princess. However, these titles are now personal and, therefore, any future spouses or children will not have a right to them.

The princess addressed the announcement in an Instagram post, writing, "Earlier today, the court announced that Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne will no longer belong to the royal house.

"This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it’s good that our children are now getting a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as private individuals in the future."