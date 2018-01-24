Princess Eugenie's single sister Beatrice gains sympathy from Twitter after royal engagement announcement

Love is in the air at Buckingham Palace, but one royal is still waiting for her Prince Charming.

Just two months after Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement, Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, also revealed she will walk down the aisle just months after her cousin’s nuptials earlier this year.

However Eugenie’s older sister, Princess Beatrice of York, has not made a public statement on Twitter to congratulate her younger sibling.

The 29-year-old is reportedly the last member of the royal family of marriageable age who is single – resulting in an outpouring of support on social media.

Many wondered on Twitter when Beatrice will find love, especially after enduring public heartache.

Back in 2016, Hello! Magazine reported Beatrice and her longtime beau, former Uber executive Dave Clark, called it quits after 10 years together. That same year, Clark started dating American advertising executive Lynn Anderson. The pair announced their engagement just a year later.

Grazia Daily also reported that Clark, who was reportedly introduced to Beatrice by Prince William, wasn’t popular with the royals and was even allegedly omitted from the guest list for William’s wedding to Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton in 2011.

The publication added that since the split, Beatrice has not been linked to anyone seriously and has moved to New York to work for American computer software company Afiniti. She has been spotted spending time with American oil heir Michael Hess, reportedly a close friend of her ex Clarke.

While Beatrice was expected to be the next royal to announce an engagement before Eugenie, USA Today noted she will instead play a prominent role in her sister’s wedding.