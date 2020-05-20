Princess Eugenie was warned to 'prepare for the worst' during father-in-law's coronavirus fight: report

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It was a rough going for Princess Eugenie's father-in-law George Brooksbank while he was fighting the novel coronavirus.

According to The Telegraph, Brooksbank, 71, became ill in March after a trip to France and spent nine weeks in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus.

During his health scare, the outlet reported that Brooksbank's family -- including Eugenie, Queen Elizabeth's 30-year-old granddaughter -- was told to "prepare for the worst."

Brooksbank's health improved after a tracheotomy, a feat he credits to health care workers at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London and the Royal Brompton Hospital.

"The point I really want to get across is that I think the NHS is absolutely magnificent," Brooksbank said, according to The Telegraph. "The way I was treated was incredible. Nothing was too much trouble and at no point did I get a sense of a shortage of doctors or nurses or any impression that the service was in any way overwhelmed."

He added: "I certainly owe them my life."

Brooksbank said he's now feeling "absolutely fine."

"I'm walking around at the moment on one stick and I hope to get free of that next week," the retired chartered accountant explained. "My breathing is back to normal and I count myself extremely lucky. My thoughts now are with those still battling this disease and the NHS staff risking their own lives to help them."

Brooksbank's wife Nicola also contracted the virus, the outlet reported, but did not receive hospital treatment.

"Without doubt, they saved him, and we could not be more grateful,” Nicola said. "We were not able to see him throughout his treatment and more than once we were told to expect the worst."

Brooksbank's son Jack and Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew, married in 2018.