Princess Eugenie ends Instagram hiatus with first pic since dad Prince Andrew stepped back from royal duties

After a two-month-long hiatus, Princess Eugenie has returned to social media.

The 29-year-old shared a throwback photo on Instagram on Wednesday, marking her first post since her father, Prince Andrew, announced he would be stepping back from his public royal duties.

The British royal is smiling wide in the photo alongside her husband, Jack Brooksbank. She explained that the photo was actually taken two years prior on a special day for the couple.

"On this day two years ago...Jack and I announced we were engaged.. 💍😘" she captioned the post.

Fans immediately took to Eugenie's comments section to welcome her back to the social media platform.

"We missed you, Your Royal Highness," one fan wrote.

"Aww. Welcome back to Instagram. I hope you and Jack are doing well. You are an amazing person, philanthropist and Princess. #eugenieandjack," another commented.

"Good to see you on here again. You've been missed!" a fan wrote.

Eugenie's Instagram return came two months after Queen Elizabeth II granted her father Andrew permission to "step back" from his public duties.

The decision came after he took part in s disastrous interview with the BBC about his relationship with the late Jeffrey Epstein.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstances relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support,” the statement posted to the royal family’s Twitter account reads in part.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission."

The statement concludes: "I continued to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

Many in the media were quick to deride Prince Andrew for not only defending his friendship with Epstein but for failing to show empathy for the convicted sex offender’s victims.

Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre, alleged that Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in 2001 when she was 17 years old. She said Epstein flew her around the world on private planes to have sex with powerful men, and that she had sexual encounters with Andrew in London, New York and in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Andrew "categorically" denied Giuffre's claims and said he had never met her despite a photo surfacing showing the pair standing next to each other.

Fox News' Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.