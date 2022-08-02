Princess Charlotte, 7, makes funny faces as she joins Prince William, Kate Middleton at Commonwealth Games

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Louis isn’t the only crowd pleaser at the House of Windsor.

His older sister, Princess Charlotte, stole the show during a swim meet on Tuesday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The 7-year-old joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as her royal relatives Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children.

Charlotte emulated her little brother by making several funny faces among laughing spectators. At one point, she even gave a thumbs up to her father. Her mother looked on as she provided expert guidance on the events.

The outing marked the first time the princess attended a royal event on her own with her parents. Charlotte is usually accompanied by her brothers Prince George, 9, and Louis, 4. George, who is third in line to the throne, has already attended a handful of solo events with his parents, including Wimbledon just last month.

PRINCE LOUIS, 4, GOES VIRAL AGAIN DURING QUEEN ELIZABETH’S PLATINUM JUBILEE PAGEANT

The swim meet is also the second big sporting event Charlotte supported. Queen Elizabeth’s great-granddaughter joined William, 40, on Sunday to wish the England women’s team good luck ahead of their Women’s Euro 2022 final win against Germany. Her father recently revealed that Charlotte is a "budding star" in soccer. She previously joined her family at matches featuring his favorite team, Aston Villa.

Louis went viral twice during the Platinum Jubilee, which marked the queen’s 70 years on the throne. The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made numerous funny faces and famously covered his ears while yelling next to the queen, 96. That image quickly became a meme on social media.

In June, royal correspondent Neil Sean told Fox News Digital that Charlotte and her siblings are royal scene stealers – for a good reason.

"How the royal children are modernizing the monarchy is simple really," he said at the time. "The most compelling image of the Jubilee was, without doubt, The Queen, Paddington Bear and that sandwich. But a close second has to be the image of the boisterous Prince Louis rolling his eyes and clasping his hands to his ears while the flypast took place all while he stood with the queen. That picture sold around the world and made various snappers very rich indeed."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"So how does this differ from even Harry and William’s sterner upbringing to today’s children?" he shared. "Well, Princess Diana was a lax mom in many ways and treated her children to the real world, showing them that not all was privilege and first-class flights. But it’s the 21st century, and royal moms have to connect now more than ever, thanks to the world of social media."

Sean noted how Middleton, who is the "brilliant photographer" behind the royal portraits of her children, knows how to capture their personalities for the public.

"... She controls the image and who she lets have them first," said Sean. "This makes the release exciting and newsworthy. But, as she told me at an exhibition, 'Choosing that picture as a mom is hard because you love them all.'"

William met Middleton, 40, at the University of St. Andrews. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally.

PRINCE LOUIS STEALS THE SHOW DURING THE TROOPING THE COLOUR CEREMONY

William is second in line to the British throne after his father Prince Charles. Over the years, William has taken on numerous charitable activities, projects and official duties in support of the queen.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.