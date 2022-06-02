Prince Louis steals the show during the Trooping of Colour ceremony

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince Louis – the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton – had a memorable moment during the Trooping of Colour ceremony.

Louis, 4, waved to the crowd, made funny faces and covered his hears during the noisy flypast as the family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

An image of Louis covering his ears and yelling next to Queen Elizabeth has taken off on social media, quickly becoming a meme.

Louis was joined by his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince, William and his two siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 8. The royal children coordinated their looks in navy colors, but Louis’ outfit was one that has been seen before.

The young royal wore the same sailor suit his father, William, wore during the Trooping of Colour ceremony in 1985 when he was 2 years old.

Meanwhile, his mother made a grand fashion statement during the kick-off of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Middleton channeled Princess Diana by wearing a white Alexander McQueen coat dress, paired with her late mother-in-law’s diamond and sapphire earrings. She also wore Diana’s matching necklace.

Diana wore the accessories to the 1996 Met Gala where she wore a navy slip dress.

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee has brought the royal family together, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

They were not present on the balcony during the Trooping of Colour ceremony since they aren’t senior members of the royal family. The couple is expected to attend Friday’s jubilee celebration.

Queen Elizabeth announced on Thursday that she will not be attending the Service of Thanksgiving event held on Friday.

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," the palace said in a statement.