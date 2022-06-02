Expand / Collapse search
British Royals
Published

Prince Louis steals the show during the Trooping of Colour ceremony

The 4-year-old had a memorable moment as the royal family appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Prince Louis – the youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton – had a memorable moment during the Trooping of Colour ceremony.

Louis, 4, waved to the crowd, made funny faces and covered his hears during the noisy flypast as the family stood on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

An image of Louis covering his ears and yelling next to Queen Elizabeth has taken off on social media, quickly becoming a meme.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The young royal was covering his ears due to the loud flypast.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour on June 02, 2022 in London, England. The young royal was covering his ears due to the loud flypast. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Louis was joined by his parents, Kate Middleton and Prince, William and his two siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 8. The royal children coordinated their looks in navy colors, but Louis’ outfit was one that has been seen before.

QUEEN ELIZABETH THROUGH THE YEARS

The young royal wore the same sailor suit his father, William, wore during the Trooping of Colour ceremony in 1985 when he was 2 years old. 

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour on June 02, 2022 in London, England.

Queen Elizabeth, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte during Trooping the Colour on June 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Meanwhile, his mother made a grand fashion statement during the kick-off of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

PLATINUM JUBILEE: QUEEN ELIZABETH ‘SURPRISED’ BY ‘HOW MUCH LOVE THERE IS’ FOR HER, SAYS ROYAL FILMMAKER

Middleton channeled Princess Diana by wearing a white Alexander McQueen coat dress, paired with her late mother-in-law’s diamond and sapphire earrings. She also wore Diana’s matching necklace. 

Diana wore the accessories to the 1996 Met Gala where she wore a navy slip dress. 

Queen Elizabeth smiles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour alongside Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William.

Queen Elizabeth smiles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping the Colour alongside Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee has brought the royal family together, including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 

They were not present on the balcony during the Trooping of Colour ceremony since they aren’t senior members of the royal family. The couple is expected to attend Friday’s jubilee celebration. 

Queen Elizabeth announced on Thursday that she will not be attending the Service of Thanksgiving event held on Friday. 

The young royal was not fond of the loud noises taking place during the Trooping of Colour ceremony outside of Buckingham Palace.

The young royal was not fond of the loud noises taking place during the Trooping of Colour ceremony outside of Buckingham Palace. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

"Taking into account the journey and activity required to participate in tomorrow’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, Her Majesty with great reluctance has concluded that she will not attend," the palace said in a statement. 

