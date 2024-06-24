Expand / Collapse search
Princess Anne, sister of King Charles, suffers concussion, palace says

Princess Anne hospitalized following reported incident at Gatcombe Park estate

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
Princess Anne has suffered minor injuries and a concussion following an incident at her country home, Buckingham Palace announced Monday.

Anne, who is the 73-year-old sister of King Charles III, was hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery. The incident at the Gatcombe Park estate happened on Sunday evening.

"Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, adding that "The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery." 

The statement did not elaborate on the nature of the incident. 

Princess Anne

Britain's Princess Anne attends the Not Forgotten Association Annual Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London, on May 17.  (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP)

The country home is located in western England, northeast of Bristol.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

