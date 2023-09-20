Prince William and Kate get wild while King Charles parties with Mick Jagger: PHOTOS

Prince William gets his hands dirty

Prince William landed in New York Monday for his two-day visit to the United States.

One of his first stops was the Billion Oyster Project on Governors Island to learn more about the organization's efforts to restore oyster reefs to New York Harbor.

After speaking with Pete Malinowski, executive director of the project, William slipped into a life jacket and waders to get a better look at the oysters thriving in the harbor.

William also met with volunteers and students involved in the project and learned everything that goes into rehabilitating the reefs and, in turn, the ecosystem.

"Seeing my students teach a prince, someone who has so much knowledge and exposure and awareness of what's happening in the world, sharing their knowledge with him was really special," Lynn Shon, a teacher at Harbor Middle School whose students volunteer with the project, told People.

"He was just super nice," Zelda de Zayas of Harbor Middle School told the outlet. "I don't know what I was expecting honestly, but it was very sweet, and he loved to learn."

While a majority of Prince William's engagements during his trip to the United States had to do with the Earthshot Prize and his pursuit to better the environment, he also took time to visit Ten House, a New York City Firehouse. The firehouse served as a command center following the terrorist attacks on 9/11 and lost five firemen that day.

King Charles' celebration

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in France Wednesday for a three-day diplomatic visit. The trip started with a celebratory welcome dinner at the Palace of Versailles with 150 guests, including Hugh Grant and Mick Jagger.

During the dinner, King Charles made a speech in which he referenced his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II's many visits to France, reminding everyone his mother was hosted at Versailles on her second state visit to the country in 1972 by President Pompidou.

"My parents’ first official visit together was to France in 1948, shortly after their wedding," Charles said at the dinner. "By all accounts, they made quite a splash, dancing 'til the early hours at the glamorous Chez Carrere in the Rue Pierre Charron, serenaded by Edith Piaf. I suspect it may have left an indelible impression on me, even six months before I was born. 'La Vie en Rose' is one of my favorite songs to this day."

Mick Jagger parties with royalty

Mick Jagger and girlfriend Melanie Hamrick attended the state dinner at the Palace of Versailles hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife honoring King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The musician recently made headlines when he and the Rolling Stones announced they will be releasing their first album in 18 years that features new music. The new album drops Oct. 20.

"I said [to producer Andrew Watt], 'Andy, I want it to be true to the school, you know. I want it to be like a Rolling Stones record, but it's got to sound like it was recorded this year,'" Jagger said in an interview with "Q's" Tom Power.

"We don't want it to sound like 40 years ago, and, of course, it doesn't. It sounds like now — the clarity of it, you know, and fidelity of it. And if you listen to it — compare it to an old Rolling Stones record — it's very, very different."

Hugh Grant's royal night out

Hugh Grant and wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein were two of the guests who joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at the royal state dinner, celebrating the king and queen's arrival in France.

Eberstein stunned in a black dress paired with an eye-catching pearl necklace, while Grant looked dapper in a black suit and bow tie. The "Love Actually" star's next big project is playing an Oompa-Loompa in the "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" prequel, "Wonka," starring Timothée Chalamet.

"I had to write him this awkward letter, saying, ‘You’re good at playing washed-up, old hams,'" director Paul King said about convincing Grant to take the role. "Once you see Hugh Grant as an 18-inch high orange man with green hair, you go, ‘Ah, yes. I know what Oompa Loompas are. It all makes perfect sense.'"

Queen Camilla's competitive side

On the second day of the king and queen's three-day trip to France, the two visited the Rugby World Cup village, Saint-Denis. There, Camilla and the first lady of France, Brigitte Macron, showed off their competitive sides with a game of table tennis.

Over the course of the three days, Charles and Camilla also toured Paris and Bordeaux, where they visited the Notre Dame Cathedral and the Chateau Smith Haut Lafitte winery.

Kate Middleton's new role

Kate Middleton recently visited the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton, her first visit to the station since being named the new commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm.

While there, the Princess of Wales first learned how to pack a life vest and was later photographed with the vest around her neck, nervously pulling at the string as she braced for the preserver to inflate.

The Princess already held a number of military connections, however this one may be more special than the others. Her grandfather was in the Royal Air Force and reportedly served alongside Prince Philip.

During her visit to the station, she was introduced to members of the Royal Navy Survival Equipment Technicians, was given a tour of the air traffic control tower and given the chance to sit in the pilot's seat in the Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter.

"Visiting RNAS Yeovilton for the first time as Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm," the account of the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted following her visit. "Thank you to all the brave men and women who serve in the Royal Navy and across the Armed Forces."

Following her trip to the naval station, Middleton visited Streets of Growth in London, a charity aimed at helping at-risk youth between the ages of 15 and 25 through various outreach and intervention programs.

While visiting the charity, Middleton spoke with the staff, complimenting its commitment to operating a space "where everyone can come together to be creative."

"Young people get judged on their external behavior, but you have to understand their backstory," she was heard saying. "They haven't probably seen trusting relationships in their lives. So, that's so important."

Prince Harry's special event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted having a great time while attending the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023, in Germany.

Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014, hosting the inaugural games in London to provide support to wounded servicemen and women and to foster a greater sense understanding and support from the public.

"I have witnessed firsthand how the power of sport can positively impact the lives of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women in their journey of recovery," Harry said when announcing the games. "The Invictus Games will focus on what they can achieve post injury and celebrate their fighting spirit through an inclusive sporting competition that recognizes the sacrifice they have made."