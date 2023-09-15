Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pack on PDA as they celebrate duke's 39th birthday at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle joined her husband Prince Harry in Germany for the sixth annual Invictus Games

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
close
Prince Harry surprises fan at 'Heart of Invictus' screening Video

Prince Harry surprises fan at 'Heart of Invictus' screening

Prince Harry surprised fans during a screening for his new Netflix docuseries, 'Heart of Invictus.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle packed on the PDA as they celebrated the Duke of Sussex's 39th birthday at the Invictus Games in Germany.

Prince Harry and Markle were photographed getting cozy while watching a volleyball game during the sixth edition of the games. Harry created the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick military service members.

The Invictus Games' social media account also shared a birthday tribute. 

"From all of us at the @InvictusGamesDE, a heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the founder and patron of @WeAreInvictus, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," a post shared on X, previously known as Twitter, read. "You've given hope, inspired millions and never stop putting a smile on peoples faces."

MEGHAN MARKLE JOINS PRINCE HARRY AT INVICTUS GAMES

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate his birthday at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have packed on the PDA throughout the Invictus Games. (Getty Images)

Meghan Markle sips on a beer at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle sips on a beer she shared with Prince Harry during a volleyball match. (Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

Markle and Harry began his birthday celebrations Thursday evening at the Brauerei Schumacher restaurant in Düsseldorf with the Invictus Games staff, People magazine reported.

On Friday, Harry's actual birthday, he was serenaded by spectators and competitors at the volleyball game between Poland and Germany as they sang him "Happy Birthday." The couple later shared a beer while watching a different match.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle gave a speech once she joined Prince Harry at the Invictus Games. (Chris Jackson)

Markle joined her husband in Germany on Tuesday to support the charity event. The Duchess of Sussex gave a speech explaining how her two children — Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 — contributed to her late arrival, according to Hello Magazine. 

PRINCE HARRY REVEALS HE LACKED SUPPORT WHEN HE RETURNED HOME FROM AFGHANISTAN: 'THE BIGGEST STRUGGLE FOR ME'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate his birthday

Prince Harry was serenaded by spectators at a volleyball event Friday as he celebrated his 39th birthday. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation)

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in a golf cart

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games in Germany. (Kadir Ilboga/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"Hi, everybody. It is so special to be here, and I'm sorry that I was a little late to the party. Just like so many of you, this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago," she said. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle laugh

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began the duke's birthday celebration Thursday with the staff of the Invictus Games. (Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images)

Markle continued, "So a huge thank you for this amazing event that Fisher House has put on. I was fortunate to go and visit one of their houses in Los Angeles just a couple of weeks ago, and I was so moved by everything that they do. As they understand, as you do, as my husband does in creating the Invictus Games, how much the value of rehabilitation matters not just as a solitary experience, but as a family."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hold hands

Prince Harry created the Invictus Games in 2014 for injured or sick military service members. (Rolf Vennenbernd/picture alliance via Getty Images)

"There are so many people we know back home who are rooting for all of you, even if they can't be here you, they are here in spirit. Thank you. Thank you also for this amazing band, and we're looking forward to such a fantastic week. Have the best time. We're cheering for you, and we can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys so, so much," she concluded.

The 2023 Invictus Games officially began Sunday, and the competition is expected to run until Saturday. The event is being held in Düsseldorf. In 2022, the annual event was held at The Hague in the Netherlands. According to People magazine, the 2025 Invictus Games will be held in North America in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

MEGHAN MARKLE PLOTTING NEXT ROLE IN POLITICS, NOT HOLLYWOOD, EXPERT CLAIMS

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talk during Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in 2018. (Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch volleyball

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watch the volleyball competition on Thursday. (Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.

Trending