Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pack on PDA as they celebrate duke's 39th birthday at Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle packed on the PDA as they celebrated the Duke of Sussex's 39th birthday at the Invictus Games in Germany.

Prince Harry and Markle were photographed getting cozy while watching a volleyball game during the sixth edition of the games. Harry created the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick military service members.

The Invictus Games' social media account also shared a birthday tribute.

"From all of us at the @InvictusGamesDE, a heartfelt HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the founder and patron of @WeAreInvictus, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex," a post shared on X, previously known as Twitter, read. "You've given hope, inspired millions and never stop putting a smile on peoples faces."

Markle and Harry began his birthday celebrations Thursday evening at the Brauerei Schumacher restaurant in Düsseldorf with the Invictus Games staff, People magazine reported.

On Friday, Harry's actual birthday, he was serenaded by spectators and competitors at the volleyball game between Poland and Germany as they sang him "Happy Birthday." The couple later shared a beer while watching a different match.

Markle joined her husband in Germany on Tuesday to support the charity event. The Duchess of Sussex gave a speech explaining how her two children — Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 — contributed to her late arrival, according to Hello Magazine.

"Hi, everybody. It is so special to be here, and I'm sorry that I was a little late to the party. Just like so many of you, this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fisher House has created, so I just had to spend a little bit more time at home getting our little ones settled, getting milkshakes, doing school drop off, and then I landed a couple of hours ago," she said.

Markle continued, "So a huge thank you for this amazing event that Fisher House has put on. I was fortunate to go and visit one of their houses in Los Angeles just a couple of weeks ago, and I was so moved by everything that they do. As they understand, as you do, as my husband does in creating the Invictus Games, how much the value of rehabilitation matters not just as a solitary experience, but as a family."

"There are so many people we know back home who are rooting for all of you, even if they can't be here you, they are here in spirit. Thank you. Thank you also for this amazing band, and we're looking forward to such a fantastic week. Have the best time. We're cheering for you, and we can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is. Thank you guys so, so much," she concluded.

The 2023 Invictus Games officially began Sunday, and the competition is expected to run until Saturday. The event is being held in Düsseldorf. In 2022, the annual event was held at The Hague in the Netherlands. According to People magazine, the 2025 Invictus Games will be held in North America in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada.

Fox News Digital's Janelle Ash contributed to this report.