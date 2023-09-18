Expand / Collapse search
British Royals

Kate Middleton braces for life vest mishap during first royal outing in new military role

The Princess of Wales was named Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm by King Charles

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
No duty is beneath Kate Middleton, who hilariously deployed a life vest while visiting the Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton in England in her first appearance as the Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.

The visit was a solo trip for the Princess of Wales, as her husband Prince William attends to duties in the U.S. The military title was bestowed upon Middleton by King Charles earlier this summer. The honorary role was previously held by Prince Andrew.

In one photograph, the princess can be seen learning to pack a life vest from a base worker.

Kate Middleton packs a life jacket while at the RNAS Yeovilton

Kate Middleton learns to pack a life jacket before deploying one. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Moments later, with the life vest secured tightly around her, Middleton seemed to be preparing for the worst as she winced and pulled a string to activate the device. Much to her relief, things worked as they should.

A series of photos showing Kate Middleton deploying a life vest from deflated, to partially inflated, to fully inflated

Kate Middleton braces herself for impact as she deploys a life vest. (Karwai Tang/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Within the hangar, the princess was introduced to members of the Royal Navy Survival Equipment (SE) Technicians, who are responsible for ensuring aircrew have proper clothing, helmets and flotation devices, as reported by People magazine.

Middleton was also treated to a tour of the Air Traffic Control tower, where she donned a massive pair of headphones and spoke with the crew operating a helicopter.

Kate Middleton talks with her hands as she wears headphones and speaks with a member of the Royal Navy wildcat helicopter

The Princess of Wales, donning large headphones, speaks to a Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter crew member. (Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The princess even got to play the role of pilot, sitting in the Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter while surrounded by personnel.

Kate Middleton in a black suit and pant set laughs as she sits in a helicopter

Princess Kate sits in a helicopter at the Royal Naval Air Station. (Richard Pohle - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton looks at machinery in the hangar

Surrounded by crew members, Kate Middleton observes the heavy machinery in the hangar. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

On the X (formerly known as Twitter) account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, there was a sweet compilation video shared of Middleton's time at the base.

"Thank you to all the brave men and women who serve in the Royal Navy and across the Armed Forces," the tweet read.

A representative for Kensington Palace did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

