Prince William's absence at King Charles and Prince Harry's 'peace summit' could be a 'warning shot': expert

Prince Harry and King Charles’ private aides reportedly held a secret "peace summit" in an effort to restore the broken relationship between father and son. However, several royal experts insisted to Fox News Digital there's one senior royal who will likely never forgive or forget.

"The important issue is that Prince William and his representatives were not invited," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. "I feel that this was a warning shot across William’s bows that Charles is king – not him. … It may also be a stark warning that Charles will decide what happens during his reign, not William."

According to the Mail on Sunday, Meredith Maines, the Duke of Sussex’s chief of staff and communications director, flew from California to London recently to meet with the king’s communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae. Liam Maguire, who oversees U.K. press for Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, was also present.

The informal meeting was reportedly held at the Royal Over-Seas League, a private club located a short walk from Clarence House, the king’s London residence.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and Archewell, which handles the offices of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for comment.

"It is a sign from King Charles that he wants peace with Harry and Meghan and to meet his grandchildren," Turner claimed.

Fox News Digital learned that Maines was in London to meet with the U.K.-based communications team, media, stakeholders and senior figures connected to Harry’s patronages. It’s understood that the visit was routine and part of ongoing planning and engagement.

A source told the Mail Sunday that the meeting was only the "first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, but at least it is a step in the right direction."

"Everyone just wants to move on and move forward now. It was finally the right time for the two sides to talk," the source added.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed to Fox News Digital that William, heir to the British throne, likely knew of the meeting but chose not to get his aides involved. Experts previously told Fox News Digital William and Harry are not on speaking terms.

"The king is still battling cancer and is in his late 70s," said Fitzwilliams. "He wants a relationship with his grandchildren, whom he has hardly met. He is also temperamentally more accommodating than William. But [William] cannot trust the Sussexes. They must know it. The prospect of seeing the Sussexes at royal events would enrage the monarchy’s loyal supporters. … Of course, reconciliation is desirable [for the king]. It would, however, come at a price."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as senior royals and moved to California in 2020, citing unbearable intrusions of the British press and a lack of support from the palace. After their exit, the couple aired grievances in interviews, documentaries and in Harry’s 2023 memoir, "Spare."

In his book, Harry, 40, appears to be tormented by his status as a royal "spare" behind William, 43. He recounts a long-standing sibling rivalry that worsened after Harry began a relationship with Meghan, 43, whom he married in 2018.

"From a positive private family stance, some personal healing between father and son would be good," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital. "King Charles will always love his son, and, in light of the king's ongoing cancer treatment, it could help tidy up the messy fractured relationship.

"King Charles is living with cancer, which makes his family situation very sad," Chard noted. "I'm sure he is thinking about his mortality and reevaluating his life. He would not want a family feud tarnishing his positive contributions and memory. I'm sure he will also want to clear up unresolved issues or surprises that could lead to further resentment and conflict between his two sons.

"Life is too short for battles," Chard continued. "However, without Prince William’s inclusion in the rapprochement, I can’t see a positive outcome. It could also cause a wedge between Charles and William despite the king most certainly consulting with William."

But not everyone feels that way.

"It was a good first step," an insider told People magazine. "There’s optimism that it can be taken forward."

According to the outlet, it’s not known whether Harry and Charles, 76, have spoken recently. In May, Harry told the BBC he wanted reconciliation but that his father wouldn’t speak to him. Sources previously told People the king wouldn’t respond to Harry’s letters or phone calls.

"I would love reconciliation with my family," said Harry. "There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore."

But British royals expert Hilary Fordwich said she wasn’t buying the so-called peace summit.

"My instincts say that Harry is desperate," Fordwich claimed. "And King Charles loves his son and wants to have a restored relationship. However, this tentative step in any fragile peace process was marred by the leak of the meeting’s details and photos. How on Earth was the media there?. … Both sides [have] expressed frustration regarding how such a leak jeopardizes the process, with now suspicions and distrust being resurrected.

"Prince William is likely viewing this leak as being true to form for the Sussexes," Fordwich claimed. "It further reinforces his stance that any reconciliation or indeed dialogue with the Sussexes will become public."

Chard also wondered how the details of what was supposed to be a private meeting became public so quickly.

"The trust line seems to have been overstepped yet again," Chard claimed. "The story broke as the Prince and Princess of Wales received glowing media attention at Wimbledon. This was promptly overshadowed by the leaked reconciliation story. … The PR machine is seemingly in full play. It wouldn’t surprise me if everything was filmed and will soon be featured in a new Netflix show.

"But … wouldn’t it be great if a fairytale reconciliation was in the cards or even a diplomatic agreement to disagree and move on?"

Fitzwilliams previously told Fox News Digital William and Harry, once seemingly inseparable siblings, have "less in common than we imagined."

"‘Spare’ made this pretty clear," said Fitzwilliams. "Harry resented the way he was treated as a bit of a joker and the royal wild child. He was also traumatized by the death of his mother, and resentment about security issues stems directly from this. This was very clear in his angry interview recently on the BBC.

"William undoubtedly and rightly feels betrayed by Harry as [the interviews and memoir] were so damaging. At the heart of this is the fact that he feels he cannot trust his brother or Meghan ever again."

