Prince William shares advice from Prince Louis for England’s soccer team: Take it ‘with a pinch of salt’

Prince William shared some cute advice from his children for England’s soccer team ahead of the European Championships (Euro 2024).

The Prince of Wales met with the team at St. George’s Park in Burton upon Trent before they head off to the tournament in Germany.

While there, he shared some adorable advice from his children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"I was on the school run this morning with the children, and I said, ‘What should I say to the England team when I see them today?’ The best bit of advice I got was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat," he told the team.

He continued, "So, I now have visions of you running around with massive great tummies, and loads of stitches on the pitch. So I think take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt, particularly around the physio team."

Prince William also offered words of encouragement to the team.

"I just want you guys to know how much it means to everyone back here that you go out there, give it your all, play for the shirt [team], play for each other, play for the country because everyone’s behind you," the 41-year-old said.

He later presented shirts to the team representing England, and met with some of the local children participating in an informal tournament to showcase their soccer talents, according to People.

Prince William is active in his support of soccer in the country and has been the president of The Football Association (The FA), the governing body of soccer in England, since 2006.

In March, he made his first personal post since Kate Middleton’s cancer treatment announcement to congratulate Rachel Daly, a star player on England’s national soccer team, for her international retirement.

Late in April, he made his first public appearance since his wife’s health news made headlines at an Aston Villa game with Prince George beside him.