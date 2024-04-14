Princes William, George bond at soccer game in first public appearance after Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Prince William and Prince George enjoyed some father-son time together over their shared love of soccer.

The royals caught the Aston Villa soccer game in Birmingham, England on Thursday from a private suite.

Their attendance at the game marked the first public appearance for Prince William since his wife, Kate Middleton, announced her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment plans in March.

The Prince of Wales and his eldest son cheered on Aston Villa to a 2-1 victory over French team Lille.

William has largely remained out of the public eye since the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis on March 22. His latest engagement was on March 19 with The Royal Foundation's Homewards program to end homelessness.

Days later, Middleton announced in a video message that she had been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy treatment after a planned abdominal surgery in January showed "cancer had been present."

Kate has not disclosed the form or extent of the cancer.

The Princess of Wales explained that after her abdominal surgery, it was believed her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

"It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful," Kate said. "This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

"As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

Middleton has remained out of the public eye since Dec. 25. Buckingham Palace later revealed she had been admitted to a hospital for a planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 17. Since then, she has only been spotted a handful of times, sparking speculation about her whereabouts.

King Charles III was also diagnosed with a form of cancer and is undergoing treatment, Buckingham Palace announced in February. A "separate issue of concern" was identified during Charles' "benign prostate enlargement" procedure at the London Clinic.

The monarch was "advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties" while undergoing a series of "regular treatments," a statement from the palace said. It's unclear what cancer diagnosis Charles received.