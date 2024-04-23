Kate Middleton, Prince William share Prince Louis birthday photo taken by mom after editing scandal

Prince Louis has turned 6!

On Tuesday, Kate Middleton and Prince William took to social media to give their youngest son a special shout out on his birthday.

"Happy 6th Birthday, Prince Louis! Thank you for all the kind wishes today," the Instagram caption read, alongside a portrait of Louis taken by Middleton.

A representative for Kensington Palace told Fox News Digital the image was taken by The Princess of Wales at Windsor in the last few days.

Followers were quick to swarm to the comment section offering their well-wishes for the young boy and thank the Princess of Wales for sharing such a "stunning" photo.

"OMG Happy Birthday to Prince Louis. Thank you so much for this beautiful photo," one Instagram user wrote. "Louis looks so handsome and he looks so much like George here. I hope he's having an amazing day."

"Aw what a beautiful picture!! His big smile for his beloved mother," another wrote. "Thank you to our Prince and Princess of Wales for this wonderful surprise!! Wishing a very happy and fun birthday to the adorable Prince Louis! I hope he will have a wonderful new year!! We all love you, Louis."

The birthday photo comes weeks after the Princess of Wales was caught in the middle of a photo editing scandal after posting a photo of herself and her three children - George, Charlotte and Louis - on Mother's Day in the United Kingdom.

Middleton admitted to editing the image after people noticed discrepancies, including Middleton not wearing her engagement and wedding rings.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Middleton wrote on X shortly after fans began noticing the edits. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day."

The Associated Press and other news agencies began pulling the image from their websites over concerns that it was "manipulated."

"AP initially published the photo, which was issued by Kensington Palace. But AP later retracted the image because at closer inspection, it appeared the source had manipulated the image in a way that did not meet AP’s photo standards. The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand," the news agency said.

Middleton has also been accused of Photoshop mishaps with her family's 2023 Christmas card, which also featured her children and Prince William. In that image, Louis appears to be missing a finger.

The birthday post comes one month after the Princess of Wales shared her cancer diagnosis on March 22.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery," Middleton said in the video recorded and released last month."It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful."

She explained that after her abdominal surgery in December, it was believed her condition was "non-cancerous." However, further testing showed "cancer had been present." She was advised to begin chemotherapy by her medical team.

"This, of course, came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family," Middleton said . "As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK."

"As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits," Kate added. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both."

The princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team," a Kensington Palace spokesperson told Fox News Digital at the time. "She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

