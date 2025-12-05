Taylor Swift's elaborate fairytale wedding plans take shape at prestigious Ocean House resort: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift may be writing her biggest love story yet.

Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island — an ultra-luxe resort near a home Swift owns — is suddenly at the center of a celebrity wedding storm.

Sources told Page Six that Swift paid off another bride who had the venue booked for June 13, 2026 — the date she was allegedly determined to lock down for her own wedding with NFL star Travis Kelce.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, the resort denied the claims.

"Ocean House prides itself on being rooted in client confidentiality, integrity, loyalty, and service," the hotel said. "The team at Ocean House is committed to offering each of our brides, grooms, their families, and friends an experience of a lifetime when hosting a wedding at our resort.

"When clients and their families choose Ocean House as their wedding venue, it is an agreement and commitment between our team and that family. Ocean House would not and is not allowing another party or entity to buy a wedding group out of a contracted wedding date. We appreciate the interest in our brides and grooms yet allow them to confirm their wedding location with who they choose."

Representatives for Swift and Kelce did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

If Swift and Kelce do plan their wedding at Ocean House, the venue easily matches the scale of their rumored guest list — which reportedly includes Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid as bridesmaids, according to Page Six.

Ocean House is one of New England’s most prestigious hotels.

The AAA Five Diamond and triple Forbes Five-Star property — a distinction held by only 14 resorts worldwide — has become the epicenter of celebrity wedding speculation.

At Ocean House, luxury comes with a serious price tag.

Standard rooms start at $660 a night and can exceed $1,000, while suites reach up to $7,845 per night. The Penthouse Suite is priced at $10,000 a night. Its Ocean & Harvest Spa and COAST fine-dining restaurant are Forbes Five-Star rated.

Dining at the luxury resort includes 10 on-site options ranging from COAST’s fine dining to lobster boils, casual beach fare and champagne bars.

Seafood lovers can visit the Verandah Raw Bar or the resort’s signature seafood restaurant, while Théa at Dune Cottage offers an exclusive beachside escape reserved for guests and members. For a more lively vibe, Dalia serves Spanish-style tapas, wine and cocktails.

The sprawling 13-acre oceanfront property also features a private 650-foot white-sand beach, manicured gardens and classic Victorian architecture.

With lawns, herb gardens, ballrooms and waterfront dune cottages, the resort can host lavish ceremonies of any size.

Ocean House offers 46 guest rooms, 23 signature suites and 10 beachside cottages, restored with more than 5,000 historic furnishings and architectural elements from the original property. Guests can enjoy marble-finished bathrooms, custom wooden furnishings, sweeping ocean views and modern amenities expected at a top-tier resort.

Other amenities include yoga, cooking classes, movie nights, wine tastings, sunset yacht excursions and a luxurious spa — complete with a saltwater lap pool and high-end fitness and wellness studios.

For ultimate VIP treatment, Ocean House offers a "land and sea" package: a private cruise on the Aphrodite yacht once used by Franklin D. Roosevelt, Shirley Temple and Fred Astaire, according to The Providence Journal.

Individual sailings start at $5,000, while a three-night suite stay paired with the yacht trip exceeds $42,000.

Swift and Kelce announced their engagement on Aug. 26 after two years of dating.

The couple shared their major relationship milestone on Instagram with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."

In photos Swift shared, Kelce was seen kneeling as Swift caressed his face during the intimate moment.

The "Love Story" singer began dating Kelce in 2023.