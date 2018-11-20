Prince William recalls being an air ambulance pilot: It 'took me over the edge'

Prince William is once again opening up about his time as an air ambulance pilot.

On Tuesday, the Duke of Cambridge attended the "This Can Happen" conference in London, where he spoke at a session about mental health.

According to People, William, who has previously talked about the struggles he faced as a first responder, explained that after he and wife, Kate Middleton, had their kids — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — a few of his "traumatic" jobs involving children hurt in car accidents had an effect on him.

“The relation between the job and the personal life was what really took me over the edge," the royal father of three — who welcomed son Prince Louis with Middleton earlier this year — said per the outlet.

"And I started feeling things that I’ve never felt before," he continued. "And I got very sad and very down about this particular family. You start to take away bits of the job and keep them in your body. And of course, you don’t want to share with your loved ones because you just don’t want to bring that sort of stuff home.”

The 36-year-old royal went on to explain that "the only place you can talk about it is at work."

"And if you don’t necessarily have the right tools or the right environment at work, you can see why things can snowball and get quite bad," he noted, adding that mental health is important.

“We all have mental health," he said. "Just as we look after our physical health, we look after our mental health."

PRINCE WILLIAM CALLS FOR END TO STIGMA ON MENTAL ILLNESS

Last February, William emphasized that treating mental health with the same respect as physical health "should be the norm," calling the United Kingdom's suicide rate among men under the age of 40 "an appalling stain on our society."

It "is a positive step and a sign of strength, not weakness," he said of telling someone when you can't cope.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.