Prince William ‘advised’ Prince Harry ‘to return to London or move elsewhere safer' beyond LA, source claims

Prince Harry has been leaning on his big brother Prince William as he adjusts to his new life in Los Angeles.

“Moving to a completely different country is never easy for anyone, including Harry,” a royal insider told Us Weekly for their newest issue. “And he wasn’t expecting to be faced with so many obstacles.”

According to the source, the British royal has been in touch with his siblings as he settles into life in the U.S., including the security challenges celebrities face in Los Angeles. The brothers are reportedly on speaking terms after a highly publicized rift earlier this year.

“William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer,” the insider alleged to the outlet. “He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety.”

According to the outlet, Harry, 35, has also been in contact with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The 94-year-old monarch has “been reaching out to Harry to see if he’s OK and has offered to help out if needed.”

PRINCE HARRY'S EX-GIRLFRIEND CRESSIDA BONAS OPENS UP ABOUT FEARS SHE FACED FOLLOWING THEIR BREAKUP

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY: DRONE REPORTS 'MORE PREVALENT' NEAR LA AREA WHERE SUSSEXES LIVE, SOURCE SAYS

The source also claimed the new father had “unrealistic expectations” of what life in Los Angeles would be like. He and his wife, Meghan Markle, have reportedly considered moving elsewhere but “they’re staying put in California for now.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were initially residing in Canada but eventually headed over to the former American actress’ hometown where they have been staying in actor and media mogul Tyler Perry’s mansion.

“Harry and Meghan were really excited to move to L.A.,” claimed a source to the outlet. “The timing is tricky of course, but this is something they’ve been hoping for and seriously planning for several months now.”

Sources previously told Fox News Harry and Markle, 38, have been worried about their family’s safety after reportedly experiencing issues with drones flying above their palatial estate in Los Angeles.

"Drones have been flying over their house at all hours. It’s creepy and incredibly scary from a security standpoint, especially when they are outside with the baby," an insider revealed. "There’s no telling who is flying them and they have received death threats in the past, so every potential danger has to be taken seriously."

PRINCE WILLIAM HELPED ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY ‘STRUGGLING’ WITH DEPRESSION: ‘I AM DEEPLY GRATEFUL’

MEGHAN MARKLE 'WAS CONVINCED THERE WAS A CONSPIRACY AGAINST HER,' 'FELT LIKE AN OUTSIDER,' PAL CLAIMS

The Los Angeles Police Department also told Fox News that reports have been made regarding the presence of drones nearby.

“Reports of drone activity have become more prevalent in the surrounding area near the reported residence,” a source inside the LAPD relayed to Fox News, noting that the force “can’t disclose who has made calls to police.”

Despite the uptick in unidentified flying objects whizzing around the skies in the “area near the reported residence,” the LAPD is adamant that “whether the drone-related incidents are found to be in violation of regulations or not, we take in all privacy issues as serious matters.”

The pair made substantial security upgrades to the $18 million mansion, Fox News learned earlier this month.

On Jan. 8, the couple announced they will take “a step back” as senior members of the royal family and instead work independently, splitting their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

PRINCE HARRY WILL BE ‘A LOST SOUL’ IN AMERICA AS HE TRIES TO SETTLE IN LOS ANGELES, ROYAL AUTHOR CLAIMS

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY PUT THEIR OWN SPIN ON TRADITIONAL WEDDING ANNIVERSARY GIFTS: REPORT

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision came "after many months of reflection and internal discussions."

"We have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple shared on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.

"We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," they continued. "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity."

The couple added they will continue to work with Elizabeth, as well as William, 37, and Harry’s father Prince Charles.

"We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.

QUEEN ELIZABETH'S 'CHRISTIAN FAITH MEANS SO MUCH TO HER’ AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, SOURCE SAYS

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WILL FACE NEW CHALLENGES IN THE US AS THEY 'PUT DOWN ROOTS,' ROYAL EXPERTS WARN

They will keep their royal titles.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report.