Prince Harry will be ‘a lost soul’ in America as he tries to settle in Los Angeles, royal author claims

Prince Harry will struggle much more while trying to settle into his new life in Los Angeles than Meghan Markle ever did in the U.K., one royal author is claiming.

Tom Quinn, a royal journalist who recently spoke to palace insiders for a new book titled “Kensington Palace: An Intimate Memoir from Queen Mary to Meghan Markle,” appeared on a Channel 5 special in the U.K. titled “Harry & Meghan: Two Troubled Years,” the DailyMail reported on Monday. It was there where Quinn predicted the British prince will be a “lost soul” in Los Angeles.

“I think Harry will be like a lost soul in the U.S.,” Quinn claimed, as reported by the outlet. “It will be far worse for Harry in America than Meghan in England. Because he’s not as tough as she is.”

Harry, 35, and the former American actress are currently residing in Los Angeles with their son Archie, 1. On Jan. 8, the couple announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will split their time between the U.K. and North America.

EDWARD VIII WAS ‘OBSESSIVE’ AND ‘SUFFOCATING’ WITH AMERICAN DIVORCEE WALLIS SIMPSON, DOC SAYS

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY PUT THEIR OWN SPIN ON TRADITIONAL WEDDING ANNIVERSARY GIFTS: REPORT

Royal biographer Andrew Morton previously told The Times he believes the Duke of Sussex will find it difficult to deal with the “intrusive paparazzi” in Hollywood.

“[The couple] will have to get used to the paparazzi and in Hollywood the gloves will be off,” Morton warned. “They’ll have TMZ sticking a camera in their faces saying, ‘How’s your day going?’ It will be aggressive and Harry won’t like that.”

After reports surfaced about Harry's loneliness in Los Angeles, where he and the former “Suits” star are living large in an $18 million mansion reportedly owned by Tyler Perry, a source told Vanity Fair he's homesick for a couple of reasons.

"He has a lot of friends in the military community in the U.K. and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now," the source told the magazine.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY WILL FACE NEW CHALLENGES IN THE US AS THEY 'PUT DOWN ROOTS,' ROYAL EXPERTS WARN

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY ‘SHOULD LIVE WHERE THEIR HEARTS TELL THEM,’ SAYS 'AMERICAN PIE' SINGER DON MCLEAN

Unlike Los Angeles-born Markle, 38, Harry "doesn't have friends" in the Golden State and currently has no job.

"So at the moment he's a bit rudderless," said the source, adding positively that the Duke knows "it won't always be like this."

As a part of his compromise with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Harry agreed to not use his official military appointments once the couple's departure as senior members was complete.

The Duke and Duchess also gave up their HRH titles and bid a farewell to their Sussex Royal Instagram account on March 31.

Despite a lull in Harry's schedule, the couple has managed to share some details of this new chapter with the world. Meghan made her first return to acting earlier this year with the narration of Disney's "Elephant." The couple also announced their new charity in April titled Archewell.

KATHARINE MCPHEE SAYS HUSBAND DAVID FOSTER AND PRINCE HARRY ARE 'LIKE FATHER AND SON'

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY ‘HAD ENOUGH’ OF ‘RELENTLESS NEGATIVE PRESS,’ SAYS VISCOUNTESS JULIE MONTAGU

In April, British primatologist Jane Goodall told Radio Times she has remained in contact with Harry since he made the move to Los Angeles in March.

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging now," Goodall shared, according to The Guardian.

The ethologist imagined that Harry has likely put a halt to one of his the traditional royal pastimes he once shared with his older brother, Prince William.

"They hunt and shoot," Harry's pal told the outlet. "But I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting so I suspect that is over for him."

Over the years, Harry and William enjoyed hunting trips together, at times being criticized for the controversial sport. In 2014, William launched an appeal to stop the illegal hunting of wildlife, according to The Guardian.

MEGHAN MARKLE, PRINCE HARRY ‘HAD AN AGENDA FROM THE OUTSET’ TO BE ‘INTERNATIONAL ROYALS,’ EXPERT CLAIMS

A ROYAL EXIT: ROYALS WHO HAVE PULLED BACK FROM THE BRITISH MONARCHY

Goodall, also an environmental activist, was interviewed by Harry for a special edition of British Vogue guest-edited by Meghan last year. During the chat, Goodall claimed Harry "hinted" at raising Archie differently than he was.

"I made Archie do the queen's wave, saying, 'I suppose he'll have to learn this,'" Goodall recalled. "Harry said, 'No, he's not growing up like that.'"

Since settling down in Los Angeles, Harry and Markle’s desire to become financially independent has been a topic of debate. The couple confirmed in a statement to Fox News last month that they have a plan in place to "personally" cover their security costs.

Harry was also reportedly in distress about the distance between him and his family after his father, Prince Charles, tested positive for coronavirus. The Prince of Wales has since made a recovery.

Fox News’ Melissa Roberto contributed to this report.