Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

British Royals
Published

Prince William, Prince Harry give rare joint statement in honor of Princess Diana ahead of death anniversary

The princes have allegedly been estranged since ‘Megxit’

By Naledi Ushe | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 28Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for August 28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Prince William and Prince Harry joined forces in a rare statement pertaining to a statue meant to honor their mother, Princess Diana.

The statue, said their statement, was first “commissioned to mark the twentieth anniversary of her death and recognize her positive impact in the UK and around the world” in February 2017.

William, 38, and Harry, 35, revealed in the statement the new date in which the statue will appear in Kensington Palace, where Diana once lived.

PRINCE HARRY, PRINCE WILLIAM ARE ENDURING FRACTURES IN THEIR RELATIONSHIP AFTER ROYAL EXIT: DOCUMENTARY

“The statue will be installed in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace on 1st July 2021, marking The Princess’s 60th birthday,” the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex said.

Prince William arrives with Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry for his first day at Eton College in 1995, in Windsor, England

Prince William arrives with Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Harry for his first day at Eton College in 1995, in Windsor, England (Anwar Hussein/Getty Images)

They added: “The Princes hope that the statue will help all those who visit Kensington Palace to reflect on their mother’s life and her legacy.”

Prince William and Prince Harry released the statement on Friday, days before their mother’s 23rd death anniversary.

"Our mother touched so many lives," they concluded.

The Princess of Wales passed away on Aug. 31, 1997, at age 36 from injuries she sustained in a Paris car crash.

The princes commissioned Ian Rank-Broadley to sculpt the statue. He was the same artist who designed Queen Elizabeth’s image that has appeared on British coins since 1998.

PRINCE HARRY MAKES NETFLIX DEBUT IN 'RISING PHOENIX’ DOC: ‘A STORY THAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW’

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex  attend a service marking the centenary of WW1 armistice at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 11, 2018 in London, England

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex  attend a service marking the centenary of WW1 armistice at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 11, 2018 in London, England (Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This is the first joint statement the princes have made since Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down as senior members of the British royal family and later settled into life in Santa Barbara, Calif.

The brothers have reportedly had a lot of tension between them because of Harry’s new life in America.

True Royalty TV has recently released a special titled “The Royal Beat: Finding Freedom” which analyzes the recent bombshell book titled "Finding Freedom" written by royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand that has rocked Buckingham Palace.

Host Kate Thornton, who sat down with Scobie for the special, told Fox News that the documentary aims to give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a voice after it had been silenced by ruthless U.K. tabloids.

MEGHAN MARKLE RECEIVED A ‘MASTER CLASS’ FROM QUEEN ELIZABETH BEFORE LEAVING ROYAL FAMILY, BOOK CLAIMS

She shared that the writers were also determined to investigate what led to Harry’s alleged falling out with his older brother, who is second in line to the throne.

From left, Britain's Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London Monday, March 9, 2020

From left, Britain's Prince Harry, Prince William, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London Monday, March 9, 2020 ((Phil Harris / Pool via AP))

“I can only imagine [what caused the great hurt for William] is the loss -- a temporary loss,” she explained. “I am sure it’s a temporary loss. And that’s touched upon in our TV special. These guys will repair. They will heal. But right now there are fractures quite clearly within their relationship. They’re not even living on the same continent. And that’s going to hurt because they… were shoulder to shoulder, brother to brother.”

But that doesn’t mean to say that they can't heal the "rift," Thornton continued.

“Because at the end of the day, when you work together and you are family members, I think it’s an extraordinary expectation to expect nobody’s ever going to fall out and nothing’s ever going to go wrong," she pointed out. "And that you’re not going to butt heads."

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church service on Dec. 25, 2018 

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Christmas Day Church service on Dec. 25, 2018  (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A more modern royal family may be good, but it will not come without some pitfalls.

"And what we want for our royal family is for them to be progressive, it’s for them to have an appetite to modernize," Thornton said. "And you can’t expect them to do that without hitting a few bumps in the road. And I think that’s pretty much what’s happening here.”

FOX News’ Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.

On Our Radar

Trending in Entertainment