Prince Harry makes Netflix debut in 'Rising Phoenix’ doc: ‘A story that the world needs now’

Prince Harry has officially made his Netflix debut.

The Duke of Sussex made a special appearance in a new documentary about one of his most passionate causes. “Rising Phoenix,” which premiered Aug. 26, tells the origin story of the Paralympic Games.

The film was originally planned to coincide with the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the events have been delayed until next year.

“'Rising Phoenix' is a story that the world needs now,” the British royal told Fox News in a statement. “We are confronted by the true power of the human spirit and the sheer strength of mind to overcome and achieve what most would deem impossible.”

“It proves that sport is much more than a physical skill, it is purpose and drive, community and comradery, ambition and self-worth,” the 35-year-old continued. “These athletes are not only a credit to their countries and to their sport, they are also a true testament to human endeavor and the epitome of resilience.”

In 2014, Harry established the Invictus Games, the Paralympics competition for wounded veterans and servicemen and women. Harry served in the army for more than 10 years. Just days after welcoming his firstborn Archie in May 2019, he traveled to the Netherlands to kick off the official countdown to the 2020 Games.

It was also during the Invictus Games in 2017 that Harry and his wife Meghan Markle made their debut as a couple in Toronto.

In “Rising Phoenix,” Harry discusses the importance of the Paralympic Games and how “those that are referred to as disabled are not being encouraged or accepted in society at large.”

Harry also reflected on the Paralympic Games, in particular, that was held in London back in 2014.

“A lot of people, based on what they’d been told, thought it was going to be a failure and that they weren’t going to be able to sell tickets,” he reflected. “The stadiums were packed. The sport was incredible. And what they saw was undoubtedly better than the Olympics themselves.”

“For me and for so many people out there especially young kids to see individuals like that go on and achieve what they have achieved,” Harry continued. “No amount of books that you read or teaching or class that you can have is going to give you the same inspiration as being able to watch something that you have been told is impossible.

“There are thousands of seats there that could change those people's lives because don't forget, yes lives are being changed on the track but lives are also being changed in the stands as well.”

Harry and Markle, 39, are currently residing in the former Hollywood actress’ native California with their son Archie, 1.

“Rising Phoenix” is available for streaming on Netflix.