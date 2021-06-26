Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

British Royals
Published

Prince William called Meghan Markle ‘that bloody woman’ after royal funeral

The alleged comment comes after hopes of reconciliation from Prince Philip's funeral

By Isabel Vincent | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 26 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for June 26

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Relations between Prince William and Prince Harry remain frosty over Meghan Markle, despite rumors that they had reconciled at the funeral of their grandfather in April, according to a report.

PRINCE WILLIAM, PRINCE HARRY HAD A ‘FIERCE AND BITTER’ ARGUMENT OVER MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER BULLYING CLAIMS: BOOK

Although family and friends had hoped the funeral of Prince Philip would bring the brothers together, William seemed uncompromising, calling Markle "that bloody woman" in a conversation with friends, according to the Daily Mail.

"But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless," Prince William said, according to a royal source cited by the newspaper.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 09: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the Commonwealth Day Service 2020 on March 9, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images) ( (Photo by Phil Harris - WPA Pool/Getty Images))

Relations between the brothers have been distant since last year when Markle and Harry left the royal family, moving first to Canada and then to Los Angeles. They reportedly worsened after Harry participated in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"There they were, at each other’s throats as fiercely as ever," said a friend of the brothers, describing their meeting. "The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said."

Click here to read more of the New York Post

On Our Radar