Meghan Markle drops HRH title, Prince Harry keeps his on Lilibet Diana’s birth certificate

Meghan Markle dropped her HRH title on daughter Lilibet Diana’s birth certificate – but Prince Harry kept his.

A photo of the birth certificate, released by TMZ on Friday, revealed that the Duchess of Sussex used her birth name – Rachel Meghan Markle – instead of her royal title.

Harry, on the other hand, listed "The Duke of Sussex" as his first name as "His Royal Highness" as his last name on the birth certificate.

In January 2020, following the couple’s announcement that they were stepping back as senior members of the British royal family, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement they would no longer use the "HRH" title, which refers to "his/her royal highness."

It is spoken and written in front of the names of princes and princesses, as well as their spouses. For example, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are both referred to as his/her royal highness.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family," the palace announced.

It is important to note that Harry, 36, is still recognized as a prince and a direct grandson of the queen, and he did not renounce, nor was he stripped of the title, but he has agreed simply not to use it.

The term "working members" refers to those carrying out royal duties, such as William, Middleton, and Prince Charles.

In addition to retaining the title of "prince," Harry also will still be known as the Duke of Sussex, and Markle, 39, will be called the Duchess of Sussex.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex clarified to Insider that the title "His Royal Highness" is still legally part of Harry’s name, which is why he was required to put it in the birth certificate.

"It’s his legal name – the document required his legal name," the spokesperson told the outlet, adding that the document also required Markle’s maiden name.

The outlet noted that Markle previously used her royal title on her son Archie’s birth certificate. He was born on May 6, 2019, when the duke and duchess were still full-time senior royals.

Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 6.

The name pays tribute to both Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, whose family nickname is Lilibet, and his late mother, Princess Diana.

"Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family," the couple wrote in a statement that accompanied the birth announcement.

The baby is "more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe," they continued.

The baby girl was born at 11:40 a.m. at the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, and weighed in at 7 lbs, 11 oz, a spokesperson for the couple said. The child is eighth in line to the British throne.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the queen and other members of the royal family are "delighted with the news of the birth of a daughter for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Markle, a former American actress, became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain’s Prince Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s departures from royal duties began in 2020 over what they described as the British media’s intrusions and racist attitudes towards the former "Suits" star. The family now resides in the coastal city of Montecito, Calif.

In the wake of quitting royal duties, they gave an explosive TV interview to Oprah Winfrey in March, in which the couple described painful comments about how dark Archie’s skin might be before his birth. The duchess talked about the intense isolation she felt inside the royal family that led her to contemplate suicide.



Buckingham Palace said the allegations of racism made by the couple were "concerning" and would be addressed privately.

Fox News' Nate Day and The Associated Press contributed to this report.