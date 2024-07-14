Prince William, Prince George surprise fans at Euro Final after Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance

Prince William shared some father-son time with Prince George just after Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte had their mother-daughter outing at Wimbledon.

The Prince of Wales brought his eldest son to the UEFA European Championship final in Germany for England’s match against Spain.

The 42-year-old is the president of the Football Association, the governing body of soccer in England, and often attends games with Prince George.

The pair could be seen intently watching the game together, a high-stakes game for the country.

PRINCE WILLIAM SHARES ADVICE FROM PRINCE LOUIS FOR ENGLAND’S SOCCER TEAM: TAKE IT ‘WITH A PINCH OF SALT’

Prince William shared video of him and Prince George walking into the stadium on X, writing, "Hello, Berlin!"

England ended up losing, and the father of three shared his condolences to the team on X, writing, "This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @england. W."

King Charles also shared a message to the team on social media, writing, "Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high."

He continued, "All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near - and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain. But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead. Charles R"

The father-son outing comes just after Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon men’s final with Princess Charlotte and Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton.

"Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships," Middleton wrote of her return in a post to social media.

Middleton’s appearance at the match was the second outing for the Princess of Wales since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. She also attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.