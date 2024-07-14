Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Prince William, Prince George surprise fans at Euro Final after Kate Middleton’s Wimbledon appearance

Princess of Wales brought daughter Princess Charlotte to tennis tournament final

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Prince William shares advice from Prince Louis to England’s soccer team Video

Prince William shares advice from Prince Louis to England’s soccer team

Prince William shared that his children, including youngest son Prince Louis, came up with some funny advice for the soccer team heading to the EURO 2024 tournament. (Courtesy: Associated Press)

Prince William shared some father-son time with Prince George just after Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte had their mother-daughter outing at Wimbledon.

The Prince of Wales brought his eldest son to the UEFA European Championship final in Germany for England’s match against Spain.

The 42-year-old is the president of the Football Association, the governing body of soccer in England, and often attends games with Prince George.

The pair could be seen intently watching the game together, a high-stakes game for the country.

Prince George and prince William take in a soccer match

Prince William surprised fans with an appearance at the Euro Final in Germany, with Prince George by his side. (Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images)

PRINCE WILLIAM SHARES ADVICE FROM PRINCE LOUIS FOR ENGLAND’S SOCCER TEAM: TAKE IT ‘WITH A PINCH OF SALT’

Prince William shared video of him and Prince George walking into the stadium on X, writing, "Hello, Berlin!"

England ended up losing, and the father of three shared his condolences to the team on X, writing, "This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards @england. W."

Prince William and son Prince George wore matching dark suits for the game.

Prince William and son Prince George wore matching dark suits for the game. (Federico Gambarini/picture alliance via Getty Images)

King Charles also shared a message to the team on social media, writing, "Although victory may have eluded you this evening, nevertheless my wife and I join all my family in urging you and your support team to hold your heads high." 

He continued, "All those who have participated in sporting activities at any level will know how utterly despairing such a result can feel when the prize was so near - and will join me in sending heartfelt sympathy, even as we congratulate Spain. But please know that your success in reaching the European Championship final is a really great achievement in itself, and one that brings with it the pride of a nation which will continue to roar for the Three Lions today – and in the many triumphs which I have no doubt lie ahead. Charles R"

Prince William shakes hands with player Harry Kane of England after the team's loss to Spain in the Euro Final.

Prince William shakes hands with player Harry Kane of England after the team's loss to Spain in the Euro Final. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

The father-son outing comes just after Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon men’s final with Princess Charlotte and Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton.

Kate Middleton smiles while seated at Wimbledon in a purple dress

Kate Middleton, who announced her cancer battle in March, appeared to be in good spirits at the Wimbledon match. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships," Middleton wrote of her return in a post to social media.

An animated Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton cheer at Wimbledon

An animated Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales watch the Wimbledon men's final. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Middleton’s appearance at the match was the second outing for the Princess of Wales since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. She also attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony in June.

Fox News Digital's Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.

