Prince William lets loose, cruising around Windsor Castle in unconventional way

Prince William is letting loose and taking full advantage of his casual means of transportation.

In a viral video posted to TikTok on Thursday, the Prince of Wales was spotted riding a two-wheel electric scooter around the Windsor Castle grounds. The future king wore a blue sweater, black pants and sunglasses as he cruised around.

Last year, The Sun reported that Prince William purchased a 10-mph scooter as an alternate way to travel from his family's home to Windsor Castle.

A source told the outlet, "It just makes sense. He whizzes up to the castle when he needs to see the King. It’s a two or three-mile round trip from his family home at ­Adelaide Cottage to Windsor Castle, so it’s easier by scooter than car or walking."

For years, Prince William has been a strong advocate for environmental initiatives.

In 2020, he launched The Earthshot Prize, an "ambitious set of challenges" aimed at helping to preserve the Earth in the next 10 years.

"The Earth is at a tipping point," Prince William states on the Earthshot Prize's website. "We face a stark choice: either we continue as we are and irreparably damage our planet, or we remember our unique power as humans and our continual ability to lead, innovate and problem-solve."

"People can achieve great things. The next ten years present us with one of our greatest tests – a decade of action to repair the Earth."

Last year, Prince William praised Americans for two traits as he visited New York for an environmental summit.

"No one does optimism and ingenuity like the American people, so it’s only right we unveil this year's Earthshot finalists in New York City," Prince William said. "Eighty years ago, the world came together in this great city to find a new way, through the U.N., to solve our shared challenges."

"I know our generation can take the bold action we need to make changes towards a healthy and sustainable world. The challenge may feel huge, but as John F. Kennedy taught us, we rise to the challenge not because it is easy, but because it is hard. And vital," he added.

The Prince and Princess of Wales recently joined the royal family at Trooping the Colour last month to put on a united front as Kate Middleton and King Charles III both battle cancer.

The festivities marked Kate’s first public appearance since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. It’s also the 42-year-old's first official outing since Christmas.