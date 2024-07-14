Expand / Collapse search
Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton appears at Wimbledon Men's Final amid cancer battle

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, made an appearance at Wimbledon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published | Updated
Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis Video

Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Fox News’ Stephanie Bennett reports on Catherine, the Princess of Wales, attending Trooping the Colour.

Kate Middleton has made a triumphant return to Wimbledon as she continues to battle cancer.

The Princess of Wales was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Men's Final Match between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Serbian Novak Djokovic on Sunday afternoon. 

Her sister, Pippa Middleton, joined them in the box to watch the highly anticipated match.

KATE MIDDLETON'S PARENTS SHOW UP TO WIMBLEDON WITHOUT HER AMID CANCER BATTLE

Kate Middleton in a purple dress looks at her daughter Princess Charlotte in polka dots

Princess Catherine and her daughter Princess Charlotte were welcomed at the Men's Final on Sunday. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Pippa Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Princess Catherine all watch the Men's Final match from the box

Princess Charlotte was sandwiched between her mother, Princess Catherine, and aunt, Pippa Middleton, in the box at Centre Court. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships," Middleton wrote of her return in a post to social media.

Kensington Palace confirmed yesterday that the princess would be in attendance. 

Earlier this month, the royal's mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton, were spotted in the crowd sans their daughter.

Kate Middleton in a purple dress

Kate Middleton waves to the crowd as she arrives at day 14 of Wimbledon to watch the Men's Final. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales in a purple dress eshakes hands with Lucy Shuker alongside her daughter Princess Charlotte

The Princess of Wales and Princess Catherine met with tennis player Lucy Shuker before the match. (Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Last year, as she's done many times before, Kate Middleton presented both the men's and women's singles finalists with their trophies, much to the delight of onlookers. She is expected to do the same this year.

Kate Middleton in a bright green dress holds a silver trophy and presents it to Carlos Alcaraz

Kate Middleton presented Carlos Alcaraz with the Men's Singles Final trophy last summer. The defending champion looks to win the tournament two years in a row, this afternoon. (Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

Last month, Middleton attended the Trooping the Colour ceremony, her first major royal event since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March. Days before, she gave her first lengthy update on her condition since her original pre-taped message was released, indicating she would be in attendance for the celebration for King Charles III, who is also battling cancer.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

