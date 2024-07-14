Kate Middleton appears at Wimbledon Men's Final amid cancer battle

Kate Middleton has made a triumphant return to Wimbledon as she continues to battle cancer.

The Princess of Wales was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte, at the Men's Final Match between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Serbian Novak Djokovic on Sunday afternoon.

Her sister, Pippa Middleton, joined them in the box to watch the highly anticipated match.

KATE MIDDLETON'S PARENTS SHOW UP TO WIMBLEDON WITHOUT HER AMID CANCER BATTLE

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"Great to be back at @Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships," Middleton wrote of her return in a post to social media.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM

Kensington Palace confirmed yesterday that the princess would be in attendance.

Earlier this month, the royal's mother and father, Carole and Michael Middleton, were spotted in the crowd sans their daughter.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last year, as she's done many times before, Kate Middleton presented both the men's and women's singles finalists with their trophies, much to the delight of onlookers. She is expected to do the same this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP