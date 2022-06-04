Prince William, Kate Middleton take surprise trip to Wales amid Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Prince William and Kate Middleton made a surprise trip to Cardiff – the capital of Wales – during Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Epsom Derby was held during William and Middleton’s surprise trip. Princess Anne attended on behalf of Queen Elizabeth; the palace shared on Friday she would not be attending.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took two of their children: Prince George, 8 and Princess Charlotte, 7, on the visit. Their youngest son, Prince Louis, 4, was not present. The young royal recently made headlines by covering his ears and making funny faces during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday.

Kensington Palace shared that this marks the first visit for George and Charlotte to Wales.

Charlotte wore a navy blue coat, with blue Mary Jane shoes and white socks as she held on to Middleton’s hand as she waved to the people-filled streets.

Middleton wore a long red coat, which matches the red dragon seen in the Welsh flag. Both William and George looked dapper in navy suits with a light blue dress shirt underneath.

William and Middleton took the trip to meet the performers involved in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, slated to take place on the castle grounds Saturday afternoon.

Performances will take place in honor of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, including contributions from Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler, Aled Jones, Shan Cothi, Mike Peters, John Owen Jones, Owain Wyn Evans and the Pendyrus Male Voice Choir.

Like Wales, Buckingham Palace will hold its own concert in honor of Queen Elizabeth.

"The Platinum Party at the Palace" is a star-studded concert event happening on the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Saturday night. It’s expected to be the most high-profile event during the four-day weekend of festivities.

Some of the biggest names in music, including from rock, pop and classical, will take to the stage during the Platinum Jubilee. The three-stage setup will feature Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Duran Duran, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli and Nile Rodgers, among others. For Ross, it will be her first UK gig in 15 years.

Fox News' Mariah Haas contributed to this report.