Prince William, Kate Middleton still ‘work hard at their marriage’ after 10 years, pal claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton are determined to keep a "healthy and happy" marriage.

The British royals marked their 10 wedding anniversary in April by releasing photographs and a video to the public offering an image of domestic bliss. And a pal of the couple insisted it’s the real deal.

"Many couples take each other for granted after 10 years," a source recently told Closer Weekly, adding that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heavily rely on "communication" behind palace doors to maintain a lasting union despite being in the public eye.

The insider alleged to the outlet that for their anniversary, William gifted his wife a "stunning diamond necklace and ring." The source also claimed the couple enjoyed a dinner cooked by one of their favorite chefs after their children - Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3 - were asleep.

"They are working harder on creating quality time together and switching off at the end of the day," the source claimed. "They work hard at their marriage."

William, 38, met Middleton, 39, at the University of St. Andrews where they first became friends. She received the unflattering nickname "Waity Katie," referring to the notion that she was supposedly waiting around for the prince to propose.

William is second in line to the British throne.

After several ups and downs in their relationship, the pair tied the knot in 2011 at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony televised globally.

The pal also told the outlet that Middleton, the daughter of a former British Airways officer and a former flight attendant, has grown more comfortable into her royal role as future queen consort.

"She has let go of the insecurities she had when she was younger," the source explained. "She’s become confident in her decision-making, and she’s learned to look at the big picture and not let little things bother her."

As for William, the friend said "he’s always been a confident man."

"But being a husband and father has enhanced the warmer, nurturing side of his personality," the source insisted.

"George, Charlotte and Louis bring them so much joy," the insider continued. "Spending time with them helps the couple switch off from their duties… They take things in stride and work as a team. They’re both intelligent, academically and emotionally. One day, William and Kate will make a superb king and queen."

As the future queen consort raising a future king, Middleton is expected to be a supportive spouse, hands-on mom, charity advocate, relatable royal and style influencer, among her numerous roles -- all in the public eye.

"Kate has been a perfect [companion] because she’s so calm and stable -- and that’s what [William] needs," royal author Tom Quinn previously told Fox News. "I’m not saying she’s sort of a second mother, but there’s an element of that. She’s… a rock. It’s a bit of a cliché, but she’s someone who just doesn’t have a history that’s all over the place. She’s very calm, very rational. And I think that’s why the royal family feels safe."

"She also does something which is absolutely key to being happy while also being a member of the royal family," he continued. "Whatever the press may say about you, you don’t complain and you don’t explain. And Kate is very good at that."

