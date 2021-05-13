Prince William's college classmate recalls royal's immediate, ‘natural’ connection to Kate Middleton

Prince William's connection to now-wife Kate Middleton was obvious in college, according to a former classmate of the royal.

The couple met in 2001 when they were both freshmen at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. In a new special from People, Laura Warshauer, a New Jersey native who lived in the same dorm as the future Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said they "definitely had chemistry."

"Whenever Kate was in the room, Will was obviously paying attention to her," Warshauer revealed. "When we'd be sitting at lunch in the dining hall and the two of them would be talking, it was amazing to see how natural it was, how they had so much to say to each other. Looking back, there were all these small moments — certainly moments where I was like, 'Wow, this could really be something.'"

The following year, William and Kate moved into a shared flat with friends and grew even closer.

When the couple got engaged in 2010, Kate said in her interview she was nervous about meeting William for the first time.

"I actually think I went bright red when I met you and sort of scuttled off, feeling very shy about meeting you," she admitted. "It did take a bit of time for us to get to know each other but we did become very close friends from quite early."

William said, "We moved in together as friends. We lived with a couple of others as well, and it just sort of blossomed from there, really. We just saw more of each other, and you know, hung out a bit more and did stuff."

The heirs to the British throne just celebrated their 10-year wedding anniversary in April.

Since their wedding, the two have welcomed three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3.

To celebrate the marriage milestone, William and Kate posted a sweet, 40-second video by Will Warr of themselves playing with their kids outside.

"Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary," said their online note. "We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."

They signed the post, "W & C."

In the clip, the family of five is spotted on a hike near the beach with their dog.

Next came a shot of William playfully chasing a beaming Charlotte and Louis. Middleton can then be seen walking hand-in-hand with her firstborn before cuddling up to William, Louis and Charlotte.

In the end, the royal family roasted marshmallows over an open fire as William embraced his wife.