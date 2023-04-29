Expand / Collapse search
Prince William
Published

Prince William and Kate Middleton smile and ride bicycles in new photo to celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

The Prince and Princess of Wales married April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
Prince William and Kate Middleton were all smiles in a new photo they released to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary.

The Prince and Princess of Wales beamed while riding bicycles in the image they posted on their Instagram page Saturday.

The couple wrote "12 years" in the caption, adding a red heart emoji.

will and kate smiling while riding bicycles in the countryside

Prince William and Kate Middleton beamed in a new photo as they celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary. (Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace)

In the snap, the two wrapped arms around each other as they posed on bicycles against a backdrop of the English countryside.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were both casually clad in blue jeans, which William paired with a dark blue button-down shirt and Kate with a white eyelet lace blouse.

William was sporting black Ray-Bans and a black belt, while Kate wore black shades with mirrored lenses on top of her head and carried a brown cross-body bag.

The image was taken by royal family photographer Matt Porteous in Norfolk last year. William and Kate have previously released other snaps from the photo shoot on U.K. Mother's Day and Christmas. 

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON GO ON RESCUE MISSION, GRAB PIZZA AHEAD OF KING CHARLES' CORONATION

In a post shared to mark U.K. Mother's Day March 27, Kate was pictured sitting in a tree with the couple's three children. The two share sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7.

Another photo from the shoot was used for the family's Christmas card last year. In the image, William and Kate smiled as they held hands with their children while on a stroll.

The couple first met in 2001 when they were students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. William proposed to Kate during an October 2010 trip to Kenya, and they announced their engagement the following month.

William and Kate married April 29, 2011, at London's Westminster Abbey in a televised ceremony watched by 23 million in the U.S. alone.

In a 2012 interview with Katie Couric, William opened up about how he wished his late mother Princess Diana could have been there at his wedding. Diana died at the age of 36 in a car crash in August 1997.

prince william kate middleton prince george prince louis princess charlotte christmas card

An image used for William and Kate's family Christmas card last year. (Matt Porteous/Prince and Princess of Wales/ Kensington Palace via AP)

'It was the one time since she's died where I've thought to myself it would be fantastic if she was here," he said in the ABC special on Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee.

"And just how sad really, for her more than anything, not being able to see it.

"I think she would have loved the day, and I think, hopefully, she'd be very proud of us both for the day," William added. "I'm just very sad that she's never going to get a chance to meet Kate."

Kate Middleton Prince William royal wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales married at Westminster Abbey April 29, 2011, in London. (George Pimentel/WireImage)

During his own interview with Couric, William's brother Prince Harry shared that he believed Diana was there in spirit.

"I think she had the best seat in the house probably," Harry said. "She would have loved to have been there.

"She would have loved Kate."

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to ashley.hume@fox.com and on Twitter: @ashleyhume

