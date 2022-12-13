Prince William, Kate Middleton beam as they hold hands with their three children in sweet Christmas card photo

Prince William and Kate Middleton were all smiles as they posed with their three children in an adorable family photo for their annual Christmas card.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, were pictured with sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, as the family beamed and walked hand-in-hand down a path in a new photo released by Kensington Palace on Tuesday.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!" the royal couple's official Twitter account wrote alongside the photo, adding an emoji of a Christmas tree.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are delighted to share a new photograph of their family," a statement from the couple read via Access Hollywood.

The statement continued, "The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year, was taken by the photographer Matt Porteous earlier this year and shows The Prince and Princess with their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk."

The royal family were all casually clad in the snap with William and Kate both donning dark-blue jeans. Kate wore a long-sleeved white floral top with white sneakers while William paired his jeans with a dark-blue button-down shirt.

George had on a light blue polo shirt with navy blue shorts and Louis sported a striped polo with blue jean shorts. Charlotte also wore blue jeans shorts, which she paired with a short-sleeved red-trimmed blue top.

Though the family's main residence is Kensington Palace, they frequently spend time at their country home, Anmer Hall, on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The late Queen Elizabeth II gifted Anmer Hall to William and Kate after their wedding in 2011.

Last year, William and Kate's Christmas card featured a photo in which they were seen posing with their children while on a private family vacation in Jordan.

In the photo, Kate and William matched in khaki colors while George donned a camo-patterned collared shirt, Charlotte wore a blue gingham dress, and the youngest, Louis, wore a striped shirt.

For their 2020 Christmas card, the family were pictured at Anmer Hall in a photo that was also taken by Porteous. Each family member was dressed in a sweater, and they posed in front of a large stack of logs.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla unveiled their 2022 Christmas card on Sunday. The card featured a photo of the couple during the annual Braemar Highland Gathering at the Princess Royal & Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Scotland.

"We’re pleased to share this year’s Christmas Card from The King and The Queen Consort," the Royal Family wrote on their official Twitter page.

The monarchy credited longtime royal photographer Samir Hussein for the image, which was "taken at the Braemar Games in September 2022."

Sticking to traditions, the candid snap was embossed in red ink and accompanied by a short and sweet message from the couple.

Printed on the opposite page in matching scarlet-hued ink, "Wishing you a very happy Christmas and New Year."

This year, the royal family will gather for their first Christmas holiday since the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 in September. According to People magazine, King Charles will carry on a favorite holiday tradition of his late mother by hosting Christmas at her beloved Sandringham estate, which he inherited after she passed away.

Since 1988, the royals traditionally celebrated Christmas at Sandringham, but the family had to make alternate plans for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Queen Elizabeth and her late husband, Prince Phillip, spent Christmas apart from the other royal family members in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Last year, the family had planned to return to Sandringham for Christmas, but the gathering was canceled due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

The family is expected to resume their traditional Christmas Day festivities at Sandringham, which includes a trip to St. Mary Magdalene Church for Mass. After attending Mass, the royal family members will meet with local well-wishers before walking back to the estate for a Christmas feast.

King Charles' first Christmas address to the Commonwealth will be broadcast at 3 p.m. GMT.

Fox News Digital Tracy Wright contributed to this report.