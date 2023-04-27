Prince William, Kate Middleton go on rescue mission, grab pizza ahead of King Charles' coronation

Prince William and Kate Middleton went on a rescue mission while visiting Wales ahead of King Charles III's upcoming coronation.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales met with volunteers of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team on Thursday. Middleton and William both wore matching red coats – the same ones as the rescuers – for the outing.

The prince and princess also got to participate in rescue activities, including rappelling down the side of a cliff. They both got a turn before then working with a rescue dog.

Following the activities of the day, the pair picked up pizza for the group of volunteers.

Middleton and Prince William were photographed ordering from the Little Dragon Pizza Van.

"The Princess asked if we make our own dough – and said that they love making pizzas with their children," the owner told People magazine.

"Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal," he added.

King Charles' coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Prince William and Middleton will both be in attendance.

Prince Harry will also attend the coronation, but without his wife Meghan Markle.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th," Buckingham Palace previously shared. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Prince Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday the same day as King Charles' Westminster Abbey ceremony.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source told People magazine. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

