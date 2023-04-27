Expand / Collapse search
Royals
Published

Prince William, Kate Middleton go on rescue mission, grab pizza ahead of King Charles' coronation

King Charles' coronation is on May 6 and will be attended by Prince William and Prince Harry

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
King Charles is ‘excited’ for coronation amid family drama, has ‘support’ from Camilla: royal family friend Video

King Charles is ‘excited’ for coronation amid family drama, has ‘support’ from Camilla: royal family friend

Lady Anne Glenconner, Princess Margaret's lady-in-waiting, was a maid of honor at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953. She recently wrote a book titled "Whatever Next?: Lessons from an Unexpected Life."

Prince William and Kate Middleton went on a rescue mission while visiting Wales ahead of King Charles III's upcoming coronation.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales met with volunteers of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team on Thursday. Middleton and William both wore matching red coats – the same ones as the rescuers – for the outing.

The prince and princess also got to participate in rescue activities, including rappelling down the side of a cliff. They both got a turn before then working with a rescue dog.

Kate and Prince William laugh

Kate Middleton and Prince William went on a mountain rescue trip Thursday. (Getty Images)

Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive at the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue during day one of their visit to Wales on April 27, 2023. (Getty Images)

KING CHARLES WON'T SPEAK TO PRINCE HARRY AT CORONATION, PRINCESS DIANA'S FORMER BUTLER CLAIMS

Kate Middleton rappels down

Kate Middleton rappelling down a cliff side. (Getty Images)

William rappels down a cliff

Prince William rappelled down the cliff side before his wife. (Getty Images)

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton and Prince William went to pick up pizza after a day of rescue activities with volunteers of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team. (Getty Images)

Following the activities of the day, the pair picked up pizza for the group of volunteers.

Middleton and Prince William were photographed ordering from the Little Dragon Pizza Van.

"The Princess asked if we make our own dough – and said that they love making pizzas with their children," the owner told People magazine.

"Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal," he added.

Prince William and Kate get pizza

Prince William and Kate Middleton picked up pizza from the Little Dragon Pizza Van. (Getty Images)

Kate Middleton and Prince William carry pizza

The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Wales to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Central Beacons Mountain Rescue and to meet members of local communities. (Getty Images)

King Charles' coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6. Prince William and Middleton will both be in attendance.

Prince Harry will also attend the coronation, but without his wife Meghan Markle.

"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th," Buckingham Palace previously shared. "The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

Prince Archie will celebrate his fourth birthday the same day as King Charles' Westminster Abbey ceremony.

"It's going to be a low-key party at home," a source told People magazine. "They'll have friends around them and Meghan's mom, Doria [Ragland]. Meghan will definitely have support that weekend."

