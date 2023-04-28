Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Royals
Published

Kate Middleton speaks about Princess Diana in rare reflection on how she impacts the royal family

King Charles III's coronation is set to take place May 6

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another,' body language expert says Video

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another,' body language expert says

Body language expert Blanca Cobb believes Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'crazy about one another,' and just show it in different ways due to royal protocols.

Kate Middleton made rare comments about the late Princess Diana while visiting Wales on Thursday.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales met with volunteers of the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team and later grabbed pizza during the trip. The royal couple ordered the slices from the Little Dragon Pizza Van and spoke to a crowd that had gathered.

When asked about her engagement ring, Middleton explained that it had belonged to Diana, her husband's late mother.

Kate Middleton poses for a photo

Kate Middleton poses for a photo while speaking to a crowd during a visit to Wales. (Getty Images)

Kate Middleton talks to a crowd

The Princess of Wales made rare comments about the late Princess Diana. (Getty Images)

PRINCE WILLIAM, KATE MIDDLETON GO ON RESCUE MISSION, GRAB PIZZA AHEAD OF KING CHARLES' CORONATION

Kate Middleton, Princess Diana

Kate Middleton wears Princess Diana's engagement ring. (Getty Images)

"And it was exactly the same size," she said in a video of the moment. "It is very special. What an honor to be able to wear it."

Princess Kate also reflected on Diana's impact on the royal family. Princess Diana passed away in 1997 after she was injured in a car collision. Then-Prince Charles and Diana had been officially divorced for about a year before her tragic death.

"I never met her, sadly," Middleton said before admitting the late royal would have been a "brilliant grandmother."

"We miss her every day," she added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey wearing a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings that previously belonged to Princess Diana split Princess Diana wearing choker and the same earrings

Kate Middleton honored the late Princess Diana with her jewelry at her first Commonwealth Day as the Duchess of Wales. (Chris Jackson/Anwar Hussein)

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana wearing polka dot outfits

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana wearing similar polka dot outfits. (Getty Images)

Middleton often pays tribute to Diana with her jewelry and outfits. She wore earrings to Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations that Diana had worn to the 1996 Met Gala.

Middleton also attended the 2022 Royal Ascot wearing a black and white polka dot dress similar to the one Princess Diana wore to the Epsom Derby in 1986.

Kate and Prince William laugh

Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales laugh during their visit to the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue on day one of their visit to Wales on Thursday. (Getty Images)

Before the pizza Thursday, Middleton and Prince William went on a rescue mission with the volunteer team. Middleton and William both wore matching red coats — the same ones as the rescuers — for the outing.

The prince and princess also got to participate in rescue activities, including rappelling down the side of a cliff. They both got a turn before then working with a rescue dog.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trending