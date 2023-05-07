Prince William and Kate Middleton share new video to celebrate King Charles' coronation: 'What. A. Day'

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated King Charles III's coronation with a new clip they shared after the conclusion of the historic day.

The Princess and Princess of Wales posted a recap video that featured official footage of the festivities following the crowning of King Charles and Queen Camilla at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday.

"What. A. Day.," the couple wrote on their official Twitter page.

"Thank you to everyone who made it happen," they added.

KING CHARLES OFFICIALLY CROWNED BRITISH MONARCH

At the beginning of the video, Kate, 41, and William, 40, were seen clad in their formal robes and mantels as they walked down steps leaving for Westminster Abbey.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their children Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The family was seen smiling while getting into black SUVs on their way to the royal church.

The minute-long video featured highlights of the day including the royal procession and the flypast over Buckingham Palace. William, Kate and their children were seen waving from their carriage and smiling while gathered with the royal family on the palace balcony.

The video ended with a closing shot of Charles waving while standing on the balcony with Camilla.

The historic ceremony was Britain's first coronation since Charles mother Queen Elizabeth II was crowned 70 years ago. The coronation was marked with touching tributes to the late monarch, who died at the age of 96 in Scotland last September.

Kate sported the George VI Festoon Necklace, which was commissioned by King George VI in 1950 as a gift for his daughter, then-Princess Elizabeth. She also wore a pair of diamond and pearl earrings previously owned by her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales’ coronation ensemble featured a custom gown by Alexander McQueen, the same designer who made her bridal gown for her royal wedding with William. Charlotte coordinated with her mother in a white McQueen cape dress and the two both donned glittering leaf headpieces by McQueen.

During the ceremony, William, who wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards, honored his father with a spoken vow. George, who served as one of Charles' four Pages of Honour, wore a red uniform. He is the youngest future king to have had an official role in a coronation.

However, it was Louis who stole the show once again at the royal event. The five-year-old was pictured yawning at the ceremony, pressing his nose up against the carriage window during the procession and shouting from the balcony as the flyover was taking place.

Charles' historic coronation was attended by 2,200 guests and watched by millions around the world.