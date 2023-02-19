Prince William and Kate Middleton share look of love on glamorous BAFTAs 2023 red carpet

Future monarchs Prince William and Kate Middleton simply stunned while walking the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts awards Sunday in London.

Middleton sported a floor-length, one-shouldered white gown by late British fashion designer Alexander McQueen – a dress she previously wore to the 2019 awards show.

She's a longtime fan of the iconic designer, who created with Gucci and Givenchy, and was once named the Commander of the British Empire for his leadership in fashion.

William and Kate appeared to be in an amorous mood as they shared sweet moments outside the Royal Festival Hall before making their way into the ceremony.

Kate styled the dress with dramatic black opera gloves and gold Jimmy Choo pumps to match a pair of ornate Zara earrings.

She carried a black silver clutch with matching gold statements in her hand while walking alongside her husband, who serves as the president of the film and television academy.

Middleton, a lover of sustainable fashion, wore the dress in 2019 with a large floral applique on one shoulder.

At the time, she also carried a white clutch and kept her long brown hair tied back away from her face.

Their attendance on Sunday marked their first BAFTAs appearance in two years and their debut as the Prince and Princess of Wales following Queen Elizabeth II's death in June.

The couple missed the 2021 ceremony due to the death of his grandfather, Prince Phillip, who died the morning before the BAFTAs. Scheduling constraints prohibited the pair from attending the 2022 show.

Dame Helen Mirren honored Her Majesty with a moving tribute to the late monarch who served the academy for more than 50 years.

"Your majesty, you were our nation's leading star," she said. "On behalf of BAFTA, thank you for all that you have done for our film and television industry." The royal family only recently began making public appearances again since the Jan. 10 release of Prince Harry's tell-all book, "Spare."

Harry wrote in his book that from the very beginning of his relationship with Meghan Markle, his family was just as skeptical about the American actress as was the British press.

After Harry tried to set the tone and released a statement condemning tabloid coverage of their relationship, William grew furious with his brother.

When Meghan and Harry were given the Duke and Duchess of Sussex title, everything boiled over and William reportedly became physically violent toward Harry.

The Palace has yet to speak out about the allegations in Prince Harry's book which hit shelves shortly after the shocking "Harry and Meghan" Netflix docu-series.