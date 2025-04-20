Prince William, Kate Middleton miss Easter services with royal family for second year in a row

The royal family attended Easter service on Sunday with several key members missing.

Prince William and Kate Middleton missed out on the event for the second year in a row, as did their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to a report from The Guardian, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their family are spending the holiday in Norfolk at their country home, Anmer Hall on the Sandringham estate.

The family skipped out on the festivities last year as well, while Middleton was being treated for cancer, which is now in remission.

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew attended, alongside King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The Duke of York’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with their husbands, were also at the ceremony, as was their mother and Andrew’s ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson.

Representatives for the Prince and Princess of Wales and Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Prince Andrew has stepped back from royal duties since 2019 after a disastrous television interview about his controversial friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In January 2022, the palace stripped him of his military affiliations and royal patronages.

That same year, a U.S. judge dismissed the sex abuse lawsuit against Andrew, who settled with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, his accuser.

Prince Andrew’s holidays with the royals were embroiled in a different scandal this past December when he missed a pre-Christmas lunch hosted by King Charles.

At the time, he had been revealed to have recently had contact with an alleged Chinese spy, Sky News reported. His office released a statement at the time, saying he had cut ties with a Chinese businessman who'd been named a risk to British national security on the "advice" of officials, but that the pair had never discussed anything of a "sensitive nature."

He reportedly chose to skip the event after receiving advice from his ex-wife.

"Despite [the Duchess'] missteps in the past, she does know how things will play out socially," royal biographer Ingrid Seward told People . "She would tell him it’s best to stay away. And Beatrice would have backed her up in that."

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco and Tracy Wright contributed to this report.