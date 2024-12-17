Fergie would marry ex Prince Andrew 'all over again' despite scandals

Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, remembered being "totally and utterly in love" with the Duke of York when they married in 1986, and still has fond memories of her marriage.

Ferguson, who goes by Fergie, would still marry her ex-husband today, even though the former couple divorced 10 years after they said "I do."

The Duke and Duchess of York remained close friends after their marriage ended, and still live together at Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. She stood by Prince Andrew as he faced sexual assault allegations amid his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and most recently, his ties to an alleged Chinese spy.

The Duchess of York "would do it all over again, 100 percent," she told The Sunday Times of marrying the prince. "He’s the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind. Our wedding was the best day of my life."

She added, "But I gave up my anonymity that day. I was able to because love conquers all. It’s still with us today. I won’t let him down. He supports me as much as I support him. He’s supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce. We agree on the three Cs – communication, compromise, compassion."

Fergie remembered how "everyone loved" her when they were married. She said the attention "was addictive."

"I think what I did wrong was I got lost, probably trying to be like Diana," she said. "I was an addict to food. The fact I could eat my emotions was the only thing that saved my life.

"I was huge, more than 14 stone when I had Beatrice in 1988, and I think I had postnatal depression. Everybody said, ‘You’re the Duchess of Pork,’ and I believed my critics. But the Queen never lost me. The best advice she gave me was the last thing she said to me: ‘Sarah, remember that yourself is good enough.’ It makes me cry."

The Duke of York is eighth in line to the throne, but his controversial friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein , along with allegations of sexual assault, forced the palace to strip Andrew of his military affiliations and royal patronages in January 2022.

Andrew is also no longer a senior working royal following the unfolding of his friendship with Epstein.

The former couple, and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, will not be in attendance for morning church services or lunch with the royal family at the Sandringham House following a new scandal for the prince, People magazine reported.

Prince Andrew was revealed to recently have contact with an alleged Chinese spy, Sky News reported . His office released a statement on Friday, saying he had cut ties with the Chinese businessman on the "advice" from officials, but that the pair had never discussed anything of a "sensitive nature."

Yang Tengbo, a Chinese businessman, was publicly named for the first time after High Court restrictions were lifted Monday on an anonymity order previously barring the release of his name.

